Mercedes-Benz EQS Listed On Its Indian Website; Expected To Launch Sometime In 2022

Published On Apr 30, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz EQS

The electric version of the S-Class could be priced over Rs 2 crore!

The EQS could be launched in India next year.

It comes in two variants: EQS 580 with AWD and EQS 450+ with RWD.

The EQS 580 variant produces 523PS and 855Nm, while the EQS 450+ produces 333PS and 568Nm.

Its 107.8kW battery pack offers a claimed range of up to 770km.

Features a 55-inch wide front display, automatic opening doors, and a rear wheel steering.

Expected to be priced above Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled the EQS electric sedan, which will be its flagship electric vehicle across the globe. It has now been listed on Merc’s Indian website thanks to significant consumer interest in this uber-luxurious electric sedan.

The EQS comes in two variants: EQS 580 (AWD) and EQS 450+ (RWD), the former featuring an electric motor on each axle. The RWD variant develops 333PS and 568Nm, while the AWD variant produces 190PS and 287Nm more, taking the total output to 523PS and 855Nm. It also gets a rear-wheel steering, which helps in a shorter turning radius and high speed stability.

It gets a 107.8 kW battery pack that offers a claimed range of up to 770 kilometres. It can be fully charged in 12 hours with a 11kw wallbox charger and in just 31 minutes with a 200kW fast charger. While the AWD variant can go 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds, the RWD takes 6.2 seconds. The top speed of both variants is limited to 210kmph.

It features a 55-inch wide front display with a digital instrument panel and two touchscreen infotainment units, Mercedes’ MBUX technology, automatic opening doors (doors open up when you come near), ventilated and heated seats with a massage function, a removable touchscreen tablet placed in the centre armrest, and an automatic parking system.

The EQS could become the second model from the carmaker to be launched here, after the EQC. That is, if Mercedes-Benz finds it feasible for the Indian market. If it does make it to our shores, expect it to be priced above Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom), making it one of the costliest Mercs in the country. As for its launch timeline, it’s definitely not happening this year.