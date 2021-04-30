Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Will Now Be Launched In June 2021

Published On Apr 30, 2021 10:55 AM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

The German carmaker initially planned to launch the facelifted 5-seater SUV in May 2021

VW previewed the facelifted Tiguan 5-seater in March.

Gets subtle cosmetic enhancements inside and out.

Features ambient lighting, touch-based AC controls, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The biggest change will be a 190PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired to a 7-speed DSG and an AWD drivetrain.

It will rival the Citroen C5 Aircross.

Prices expected to start from Rs 28 lakh.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Volkswagen has delayed the launch of the 5-seater Tiguan facelift to June 2021. It was previewed in India in March and was expected to launch in May. The SUV was discontinued back in 2020 as its diesel engine did not comply with the BS6 emission norms.

The facelifted Tiguan sports a cleaner grille, the new VW logo, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new matrix LED headlamps and tail lamps, fresh 18-inch alloy wheels, faux exhaust tips, and a new Night Blue shade.

The cabin will be similar to that of the pre-facelift model but with some minor upgrades. It will get a new three-spoke steering wheel, connected car technology, ambient lighting, touch-based AC controls, and a digital instrument cluster.

Rest of the features will be carried forward from the pre-facelift model. This includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, powered driver’s seat, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system, and six airbags.

The most important change will be seen under the bonnet: a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It makes 190PS and 320Nm, paired to a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic). VW’s 4-Motion AWD system will be offered as well.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will rival the newly launched Citroen C5 Aircross as well as the top-end variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. It is expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).