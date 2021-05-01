  • Login / Register
Kia Introduces Updated Seltos With New Logo, Features And Transmission Option

Modified On May 01, 2021 01:48 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The update has resulted in a price hike of up to Rs 20,000

  • The Seltos now gets paddle shifters and five new voice commands for controls, including the sunroof and the driver-side power window.

  • Kia is now offering the 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual).

  • It will get the same engines as before: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel.

  • Kia has discontinued the HTX Anniversary Edition, GTX, and diesel HTX+ AT trims.

  • It is now priced between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has launched the updated Seltos with prices starting from Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This update sees the addition of a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual transmission) gearbox with the petrol-powered HTK+ trim and a new variant, GTX (O), in the GT Line. It has also discontinued the entry-level GTX variant from the GT Line, the HTX Anniversary Edition variants, and the diesel-powered HTX+ AT. One of the highlights of the update is that the new Kia logo is now available across all variants.

Here’s a look at the new features added to each variant:

Variant

Additional Feature(s)

HTE

No change

HTK

Wireless phone projection

HTK+

iMT variants: Beige fabric seats, sunroof, auto AC, and wireless phone projection MT variants: Remote engine start

HTX

Electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, brake assist, remote engine start, Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, and new voice commands

HTX+

Brown leatherette seats, Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, brake assist, remote engine start, and new voice commands

GTX (O) [new]

Beige and black leatherette seats with red stitching, Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, brake assist, remote engine start, and new voice commands

GTX+

Paddle shifters (DCT variants), Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, remote engine start (MT variant), and new voice commands

While the Seltos already came with voice commands for functions including media control, weather, and temperature control, it now gets five additional commands that can be used to control the sunroof, driver-side power window, wind direction, air intake, and defroster.

Some features have trickled down from the higher-specced variants of the Seltos. Here’s a look:

Features

Availability In Older Seltos

Availability In 2021 Seltos

Sunroof 

HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+

Automatic Climate Control

HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+

Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist

GTX/GTX+

HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+

Kia has also increased the prices of the Seltos. Let’s take a look at the revised prices:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre Petrol

HTE

Rs 9.89 lakh

Rs 9.95 lakh

+Rs 6,000

HTK

Rs 10.59 lakh

Rs 10.74 lakh

+Rs 15,000

HTK+

Rs 11.69 lakh

Rs 11.79 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK+ iMT (new)

--

Rs 12.19 lakh

--

HTX

Rs 13.45 lakh

Rs 13.65 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX Anniversary Edition

Rs 13.86 lakh

Discontinued

--

HTX CVT

Rs 14.45 lakh

Rs 14.65 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX CVT Anniversary Edition

Rs 14.86 lakh

Discontinued

-- 

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol

GTX

Rs 15.65 lakh

Discontinued

--

GTX (O) [new]

--

Rs 15.35 lakh

--

GTX+

Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 16.65 lakh

+Rs 16,000

GTX+ DCT

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 17.44 lakh

+Rs 15,000

1.5-litre Diesel

HTE

Rs 10.35 lakh

Rs 10.45 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK

Rs 11.69 lakh

Rs 11.79 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK+

Rs 12.79 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK+ AT

Rs 13.79 lakh

Rs 13.95 lakh

+Rs 16,000

HTX

Rs 14.55 lakh

Rs 14.75 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX Anniversary Edition

Rs 14.96 lakh

Discontinued

-- 

HTX+

Rs 15.59 lakh

Rs 15.79 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX+ AT

Rs 16.59 lakh

Discontinued

-- 

GTX+ AT

Rs 17.45 lakh

Rs 17.65 lakh

+Rs 20,000

The Seltos is available with the following powertrain combos:

Kia Seltos 1.5-litre diesel engine

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

140PS

115PS

115PS

Torque

242Nm

144Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic)

6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT (new)

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The 1.5-litre petrol equipped Seltos now comes with a segment-first 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) transmission.

Kia has updated the Seltos to refresh its appeal and make it a better contender against the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks as well as the upcoming VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

