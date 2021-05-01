Kia Introduces Updated Seltos With New Logo, Features And Transmission Option

Modified On May 01, 2021 01:48 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The update has resulted in a price hike of up to Rs 20,000

The Seltos now gets paddle shifters and five new voice commands for controls, including the sunroof and the driver-side power window.

Kia is now offering the 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual).

It will get the same engines as before: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel.

Kia has discontinued the HTX Anniversary Edition, GTX, and diesel HTX+ AT trims.

It is now priced between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has launched the updated Seltos with prices starting from Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This update sees the addition of a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual transmission) gearbox with the petrol-powered HTK+ trim and a new variant, GTX (O), in the GT Line. It has also discontinued the entry-level GTX variant from the GT Line, the HTX Anniversary Edition variants, and the diesel-powered HTX+ AT. One of the highlights of the update is that the new Kia logo is now available across all variants.

Here’s a look at the new features added to each variant:

Variant Additional Feature(s) HTE No change HTK Wireless phone projection HTK+ iMT variants: Beige fabric seats, sunroof, auto AC, and wireless phone projection MT variants: Remote engine start HTX Electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, brake assist, remote engine start, Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, and new voice commands HTX+ Brown leatherette seats, Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, brake assist, remote engine start, and new voice commands GTX (O) [new] Beige and black leatherette seats with red stitching, Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, brake assist, remote engine start, and new voice commands GTX+ Paddle shifters (DCT variants), Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, remote engine start (MT variant), and new voice commands

While the Seltos already came with voice commands for functions including media control, weather, and temperature control, it now gets five additional commands that can be used to control the sunroof, driver-side power window, wind direction, air intake, and defroster.

Some features have trickled down from the higher-specced variants of the Seltos. Here’s a look:

Features Availability In Older Seltos Availability In 2021 Seltos Sunroof HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+ Automatic Climate Control HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+ Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist GTX/GTX+ HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+

Kia has also increased the prices of the Seltos. Let’s take a look at the revised prices:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre Petrol HTE Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh +Rs 6,000 HTK Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 10.74 lakh +Rs 15,000 HTK+ Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 11.79 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK+ iMT (new) -- Rs 12.19 lakh -- HTX Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 13.65 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 13.86 lakh Discontinued -- HTX CVT Rs 14.45 lakh Rs 14.65 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX CVT Anniversary Edition Rs 14.86 lakh Discontinued -- 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol GTX Rs 15.65 lakh Discontinued -- GTX (O) [new] -- Rs 15.35 lakh -- GTX+ Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.65 lakh +Rs 16,000 GTX+ DCT Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 17.44 lakh +Rs 15,000 1.5-litre Diesel HTE Rs 10.35 lakh Rs 10.45 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 11.79 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ AT Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh +Rs 16,000 HTX Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 14.75 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 14.96 lakh Discontinued -- HTX+ Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 15.79 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX+ AT Rs 16.59 lakh Discontinued -- GTX+ AT Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 17.65 lakh +Rs 20,000

The Seltos is available with the following powertrain combos:

1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 140PS 115PS 115PS Torque 242Nm 144Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) 6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT (new) 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The 1.5-litre petrol equipped Seltos now comes with a segment-first 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) transmission.

Kia has updated the Seltos to refresh its appeal and make it a better contender against the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks as well as the upcoming VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq .

