Kia Introduces Updated Seltos With New Logo, Features And Transmission Option
Modified On May 01, 2021 01:48 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos
The update has resulted in a price hike of up to Rs 20,000
-
The Seltos now gets paddle shifters and five new voice commands for controls, including the sunroof and the driver-side power window.
-
Kia is now offering the 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual).
-
It will get the same engines as before: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel.
-
Kia has discontinued the HTX Anniversary Edition, GTX, and diesel HTX+ AT trims.
-
It is now priced between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia has launched the updated Seltos with prices starting from Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This update sees the addition of a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual transmission) gearbox with the petrol-powered HTK+ trim and a new variant, GTX (O), in the GT Line. It has also discontinued the entry-level GTX variant from the GT Line, the HTX Anniversary Edition variants, and the diesel-powered HTX+ AT. One of the highlights of the update is that the new Kia logo is now available across all variants.
Here’s a look at the new features added to each variant:
|
Variant
|
Additional Feature(s)
|
HTE
|
No change
|
HTK
|
Wireless phone projection
|
HTK+
|
iMT variants: Beige fabric seats, sunroof, auto AC, and wireless phone projection MT variants: Remote engine start
|
HTX
|
Electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, brake assist, remote engine start, Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, and new voice commands
|
HTX+
|
Brown leatherette seats, Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, brake assist, remote engine start, and new voice commands
|
GTX (O) [new]
|
Beige and black leatherette seats with red stitching, Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, brake assist, remote engine start, and new voice commands
|
GTX+
|
Paddle shifters (DCT variants), Over The Air (OTA) updates, air purifier with bacteria and virus protection, remote engine start (MT variant), and new voice commands
While the Seltos already came with voice commands for functions including media control, weather, and temperature control, it now gets five additional commands that can be used to control the sunroof, driver-side power window, wind direction, air intake, and defroster.
Also Read: To Go With Hybrid Or To Go With EV That Is The Question
Some features have trickled down from the higher-specced variants of the Seltos. Here’s a look:
|
Features
|
Availability In Older Seltos
|
Availability In 2021 Seltos
|
Sunroof
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|
HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
|
Automatic Climate Control
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|
HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
|
Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist
|
GTX/GTX+
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
Kia has also increased the prices of the Seltos. Let’s take a look at the revised prices:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre Petrol
|
HTE
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.95 lakh
|
+Rs 6,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 10.59 lakh
|
Rs 10.74 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 11.69 lakh
|
Rs 11.79 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK+ iMT (new)
|
--
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
--
|
HTX
|
Rs 13.45 lakh
|
Rs 13.65 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 13.86 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
--
|
HTX CVT
|
Rs 14.45 lakh
|
Rs 14.65 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX CVT Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 14.86 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
--
|
1.4-litre Turbo-petrol
|
GTX
|
Rs 15.65 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
--
|
GTX (O) [new]
|
--
|
Rs 15.35 lakh
|
--
|
GTX+
|
Rs 16.49 lakh
|
Rs 16.65 lakh
|
+Rs 16,000
|
GTX+ DCT
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 17.44 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
HTE
|
Rs 10.35 lakh
|
Rs 10.45 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 11.69 lakh
|
Rs 11.79 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK+ AT
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Rs 13.95 lakh
|
+Rs 16,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 14.55 lakh
|
Rs 14.75 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX Anniversary Edition
|
Rs 14.96 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
--
|
HTX+
|
Rs 15.59 lakh
|
Rs 15.79 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX+ AT
|
Rs 16.59 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
--
|
GTX+ AT
|
Rs 17.45 lakh
|
Rs 17.65 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
The Seltos is available with the following powertrain combos:
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
140PS
|
115PS
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
242Nm
|
144Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic)
|
6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT (new)
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
The 1.5-litre petrol equipped Seltos now comes with a segment-first 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) transmission.
Kia has updated the Seltos to refresh its appeal and make it a better contender against the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks as well as the upcoming VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
Read More on : Seltos on road price
- Renew Kia Seltos Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful