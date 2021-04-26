The Wait For Hyundai Alcazar Just Got Longer

Published On Apr 26, 2021 04:55 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

The launch has been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19

Initially, Hyundai had planned to launch the Alcazar early in May.

Its revised launch date will be out soon.

The Creta-based SUV gets the extra third row of seating and an extended wheelbase.

It will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

It is expected to command a premium of up to a lakh over the five-seater Creta.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has led Hyundai to delay the launch of the Alcazar, which was initially supposed to go on sale by early-May. While there’s no official confirmation, we expect the carmaker to soon reveal the revised launch date.

The Alcazar is based on the Hyundai Creta but is 150mm longer and has a 2610mm wheelbase to accommodate an extra row of seats. The carmaker will offer the Alcazar as both six and seven-seaters, and the third row can be split-folded 50:50 to stow luggage in the boot.

The Alcazar gets the same features as the Creta, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AC vents and charging ports for the third row, and ventilated front seats. But it misses out on a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read: 8 Things You Need To Know About The Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup

In addition to these, the SUV also gets a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, a larger digital instrument cluster, and Eco, City, and Sport drive modes. Safety features will likely include multiple airbags, hill start assist, and vehicle stability control.

The SUV gets two engines: 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Although the petrol engine is the same as that of the Elantra and Tucson, it will make 159PS and 191Nm in the Alcazar, 7PS more but 1Nm less than the other two Hyundai models. The 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) is the same as the Creta’s. Both engines will be available with the option of a 6-speed manual and automatic.

We expect the Alcazar to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as an alternative to the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari , and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 .