New 2022 Kia To Be A 7-Seat SUV?

Modified On Apr 27, 2021 04:15 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos 7-Seater

We thought the spied mule was a dead giveaway

Kia will launch a new model in early-2022.

We believe it will be an SUV based on the Seltos and will come in both 6- and 7-seating layouts.

It could share its platform with the Hyundai Alcazar.

Kia is expected to offer it with the Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel and the Alcazar’s 2.0-litre petrol engines.

Expected to be priced from Rs 13 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Kia has revealed its new logo today and also announced that it will launch the refreshed Seltos in May. The carmaker has also disclosed that it will be introducing a new model in early-2022. We believe Kia is following in Hyundai’s footsteps (Creta-based Alcazar) and will introduce a Seltos-based 7-seater SUV. The 7-seater Kia model was recently spied in India and here’s why we think it could be based on the Seltos:

For starters, the front profile looks similar with the same headlamp unit, raked A-pillars, and a flat bonnet. The test mule also seemed to have identical front doors from the Seltos. It was also seen with larger rear doors along with a slightly increased roof height to make headroom in the third row. Like the Hyundai Alcazar, the Seltos-based three-row SUV could come in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

The three-row SUV will in all likelihood borrow Seltos’ equipment list that features ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and connected car tech. Safety could be covered by multiple airbags (the Seltos gets up to six), vehicle stability control, and hill start assist.

Under the hood, we expect the Seltos-based SUV to get both petrol and diesel engines. It could use the Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm) and borrow the 2.0-litre petrol (159PS/191Nm) unit from the Alcazar. Kia is expected to offer the SUV with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The Seltos-based SUV will serve as a competitor to the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus . Kia is expected to price it between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source

Read More on : Seltos on road price