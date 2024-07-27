Car News That Mattered This Week (July 22-26): Tata Curvv Interior Teased, MG Cloud EV Teased, 2024 Nissan X-Trail Bookings Open, Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition Launched, Citroen Basalt Exterior Revealed, And More
Apart from new teasers and unveilings, this week also saw the announcement of 2024 Union Budget, which could have a positive impact on the EV industry
We received a few updates last week about the upcoming cars from Tata and Citroen. In the same week, MG teased its upcoming electric crossover SUV and Nissan started taking orders for its flagship SUV. To help you catch up on all the important events from this week, we have compiled a list in this weekly wrap-up.
Production-spec Citroen Basalt Exterior Unveiled
The Citroen Basalt is expected to be launched in August 2024, and this week the French automaker released the first set of exterior images of the production-spec model of the SUV-coupe. Based on the latest images, we couldn’t help but notice its similarities with the C3 Aircross SUV, which is already on sale in India.
2024 BMW 5 Series and Mini Models Launched
The first-ever BMW 5 Series with a long wheelbase has arrived on our shores. It is available in a single, fully loaded variant in India. Along with the luxury sedan, two new Mini models were also launched: 2024 Mini Cooper S and Countryman EV. The Mini Countryman has been launched in all-electric avatar while, the 2024 Mini Cooper S retains its classic design while introducing new elements to both the exterior and interior.
MG Cloud EV Teased
The MG Cloud EV has been teased for the first time, revealing some key exterior elements and interior features. This electric crossover-SUV will be the third EV from MG in the Indian market following the ZS EV and its most affordable offering, the Comet EV.
Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition Launched
The Maruti Ignis got a new Radiance edition which has reduced the starting price of the hatchback by a significant amount. This limited edition offers customers the option to have some additional accessories based on their chosen variant at a more affordable price as well.
Tata Curvv Interior Teased
After the exterior was unveiled, Tata released a teaser teasing the interior of the Tata Curvv. It revealed that the SUV-coupe will borrow certain interior elements from its sibling, the Nexon.
2024 Nissan X-Trail Bookings Open
The 2024 Nissan X-Trail can now be reserved as the Japanese automaker has started taking online and offline bookings for the same. The new X-Trail moniker is returning to India after a decade and is set to go on sale in August.
Union Budget 2024: Lithium-Ion Import Duty Exemption
This week also saw the announcement of the annual Union Budget by the Finance Minister of India. It was announced that the government will completely waive off the customs duties on lithium, which is likely to reduce the prices of lithium-ion batteries used in the electric vehicles, which could potentially lower EV prices in India.
