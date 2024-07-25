Modified On Jul 25, 2024 04:49 PM By Shreyash for Citroen Basalt

The production version of the Citroen Basalt looks almost the same as its concept version, thanks to its coupe roofline and split grille

Citroen to offer the Basalt as the fifth offering in India.

Exterior highlights include X-shaped split LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a coupe roofline.

To have a C3 Aircross-like dashboard layout including the dual displays.

Expected to get amenities like cruise control and a wireless phone charger.

To use the same 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the C3 Aircross.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen Basalt will be the French automaker’s answer to the Tata Curvv, and it is expected to be launched in August, 2024. The Basalt is an SUV-coupe based on the C3 Aircross compact SUV. Ahead of its market introduction, Citroen has released the first set of exterior images of the production-spec Basalt.

A Coupe Version Of The C3 Aircross

The Citroen Basalt is an SUV-coupe that incorporates design cues from the existing C3 Aircross compact SUV. At the front, it features X-shaped split LED DRLs and a split grille, same as those found on the C3 Aircross. Moving to the side, it gets a coupe roofline and dual-tone finish alloy wheels, unlike the concept which had blacked-out wheels.

It continues to get old-school flap-style door handles as offered on existing Citroen models like C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV. At the rear, it gets horizontal LED tail lights and a blacked out bumper which also features a silver skid plate.

Cabin & Features

Though Citroen hasn’t completely unveiled the interior of the Basalt, but based on the recent teasers, it will likely be the same as the C3 Aircross. The video teaser also confirmed that the Basalt will get white leatherette upholstery.

The Basalt will borrow the 10.2-inch touchscreen and 7-inch digital driver’s display from the C3 Aircross. However, the Basalt will also get automatic AC over the C3 Aircross, and it is also expected to get features like cruise control, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and keyless entry. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

To Use The Same Engine As C3 Aircross

The Basalt will likely be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the C3 Aircross. The specifications are detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 110 PS Torque Up to 205 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT: Torque Converter Automatic

Expected Price & Rivals

The Citroen Basalt is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, while also being a stylish alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Skoda Kushaq.

