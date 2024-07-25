Modified On Jul 25, 2024 03:05 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV gets Nexon EV-inspired dashboard and a 4-spoke steering wheel from the Tata Harrier

Elements like AC vents, centre console gear shifter and drive mode selector are borrowed from the Nexon EV.

Exterior highlights include connected LED lighting setup, coupe roofline, and flush-type door handles.

In terms of features, it will likely get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Likely to be offered with two battery pack options, expected to offer a range of around 500 km.

Expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv EV is scheduled for launch on August 7, 2024. Based on the Acti.ev platform, which also underpins the Punch EV, the Curvv EV will be India's first mass-market all-electric SUV-coupe offering. Tata recently unveiled the exterior design of the Curvv EV, and now, the automaker has now teased the interior of the production-spec model.

Gets Nexon-like Dashboard Layout

The video teaser clearly shows that the dashboard of the Tata Curvv EV closely resembles that of the Tata Nexon EV. The design of the AC vents, centre console, gear shifter, and drive mode selector mirrors that of the Nexon EV. However, unlike the Nexon EV, the Curvv EV features a 4-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the Tata Harrier/Safari. Similar to newer Tata models, the Curvv EV's steering wheel also includes an illuminated Tata logo.

The teaser also reveals the touchscreen (possibly a 12.3-inch unit) and the fully digital driver’s display (possibly a 10.25-inch unit), both of which are likely taken from the Nexon EV. Also, the ambient lighting red-coloured ambient lighting was also visible on the dashboard.

Exterior Design

From the outside, the Curvv EV looks a lot like the Tata Nexon EV. The connected LED DRLs and the front bumper are identical to that of the Nexon EV. From the side, the Curvv EV differentiates itself with the coupe roofline and newly designed aerodynamic alloy wheels and flush-type door handles. At the rear, the Curvv EV gets connected LED tail lights and a blacked out bumper.

Features & Safety

Other expected features on the Curvv EV could include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a branded audio system. In terms of safety, the Curvv EV will likely get 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, and electronic stability control (ESC). The Curvv EV is also expected to get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

Expected Range

Though Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Curvv EV, it will likely be offered with two battery pack options for a range around 500 km. The Tata Curvv EV will also come with V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities as seen on the Tata Nexon EV.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

