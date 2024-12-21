All
Car News That Mattered This Week (December 16-20): New Unveils, Updates On Upcoming Cars, And More

Published On Dec 21, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Kia Syros

Apart from the unveil of Kia Syros, this week also saw the first teaser of Maruti’s upcoming EV

weekly wrap up

This past week was full of exciting updates from the automotive world. We saw the debut of Kia’s new sub-4 m SUV. During the same period, we saw the list of ICOTY 2025 contenders, while Maruti Suzuki teased its upcoming EV for the first time. Here are all the big headlines from the past week that you might have missed:

Kia Syros Revealed 

Kia Syros Unveiled

The Kia Syros, an all-new sub-4m SUV from the automaker, has made its debut. The Syros features a traditional boxy SUV design, and it is positioned between the two other mass-market SUVs in Kia India’s lineup. That said, the bookings and deliveries will commence soon.

Hyundai Creta EV Launch Date Out

Hyundai Creta EV launch date out

The Hyundai Creta EV is going to be the most affordable all-electric offering in India. The automaker has now also confirmed the launch timeline for the electric iteration of Creta

Kia Introduced Scrappage Policy

Kia India Introduces Scrappage Incentive Program, To Offer Benefits To Customers On Recycling Their Old Car

Kia India has introduced a scrappage policy aimed at promoting sustainability. Buyers can trade in or scrap their old car, irrespective of the make and model, and receive attractive discounts when purchasing a new Kia. 

Indian Car Of The Year 2025 (ICOTY) Contenders Revealed

ICOTY 2025 contenders

We have the final nominees for the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) Award for 2025. This time, the list includes cars from every segment and the industry experts will identify three cars that are best in each category: overall, premium and green car. The jury of car experts, including CarDekho’s own Ameya Dandekar, will be finalizing the winner for each category.

Production-spec Maruti e Vitara Teased

Production-spec Maruti e Vitara Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki recently teased the production-ready version of its electric SUV, the e Vitara, formerly known as the eVX. It is positioned to compete with electric models from Tata and MG, this EV is set to make its appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, as confirmed by the automaker.

Kia Syros EV Planned

Kia Syros EV India Launch Could Happen In 2026

Following the recent unveiling of Kia’s ICE sub-4m SUV, an electric version of the same is expected to arrive in India sometime later. While details about the battery pack remain under wraps, it is expected to offer a competitive range for daily and long-distance use.

