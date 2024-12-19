Kia Syros Booking And Delivery Details Revealed

Kia will open the order books for the Syros on January 3, 2025, while its prices are also expected to be announced in the same month

The Kia Syros is offered in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O)

The SUV comes with two powertrain options, a 1-litre petrol engine (120PS/172Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine(116PS/250Nm)

Transmission options include MT, DCT and AT across its variants.

Comes with features such as a dual 12.3-inch screen, ventilated front and rear seats and a panoramic sunroof

Safety features of the Kia Syros include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

The price of the SUV is expected to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia Syros has made its debut in India recently. The SUV is available in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O). During the debut, Kia shared that the booking for the Syros will start on January 3, 2025, while deliveries will start in early February. Note that the prices for the Syros are also expected to be announced next month. If you are considering your next car to be the Kia Syros, here’s everything you should know about it:

Kia Syros Powertrain

The SUV comes with two engine options and for transmission, the Syros comes with manual transmission (MT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and torque converter automatic transmission (AT). The engine and gearbox options are detailed below.

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Kia Syros Interior And Features

Inside, the Syros is being offered with a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme along with leatherette seat upholstery. The cabin also gets a 64-colour ambient lighting theme and a dual-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of features, the Kia Syros has a dual 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver display, along with a 5-inch automatic climate control screen and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The SUV also has 4-way powered driver seats, front and rear ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Kia Syros Safety

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). The Kia Syros also comes with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as blind spot monitoring, front collision warning and lane keep assist. It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and dual dashboard camera.

Kia Syros Rivals

Kia Syros does not have direct competition in India. subcompact and compact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Grand Vitara can be considered its alternatives.

