Kia Syros Breaks Cover, Launch Expected In January 2025

The Syros fits between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s SUV lineup, offering a range of additional features like front and rear ventilated seats, big screens, and more

Available in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O).

Features a boxy SUV design inspired by the Kia EV9.

Exterior highlights include 3-pod LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lights, and flush-type door handles.

Inside, it features a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Comes equipped with amenities like dual 12.3-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front and rear seats.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Uses a 1-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros has finally been unveiled in India after a series of teasers. With its boxy SUV design, it slots between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos in the brand's SUV lineup. Kia has also equipped the Syros with some more premium features that are not being offered with existing Kia SUVs or from models in the sub-4 metre segment. However, it still borrows the turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain options from the Sonet.

The Syros is being offered in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O). Kia will open the order books for the Syros SUV on January 3, 2025, while its prices are also expected to be announced next month. The deliveries for the Syros are set to start from February 2025.

Let’s take a look at what the Syros has to offer in detail.

Design

The Kia Syros features a traditional boxy SUV design, with clear inspiration from the Kia EV9. Up front, it sports vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights and LED DRLs. On the sides, it gets large window panels, a kinked beltline near the C-pillar, and squared-off wheel arches housing 17-inch alloy wheels. It also has a prominent shoulder line and flush-type door handles. The Syros is the first ICE (internal combustion engine) model in Kia India’s lineup to come with these door handles. Another unique design element is the presence of body coloured B-pillar door pillars. At the rear, the Syros gets sleek L-shaped LED tail lights and a flat tailgate.

Cabin And Features

From the inside, the dashboard layout of the Syros looks inspired from the Kia EV9. It gets a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme along with leatherette seats. Kia has also provided it with a new 2-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of features, it is equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the driver’s display), a 5-inch screen integrated between dual displays for climate control, 4-way powered driver’s seat, and dual-zone AC. It also comes with 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front and rear seats, remote window up/down power windows, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The safety features on the Syros includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its safety kit also includes a dual camera dashcam and an electronic parking brake with auto hold function.

Powertrain Choices

Kia is offering the Syros with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Unlike the Sonet and Seltos, the Kia Syros doesn’t get the option of a 1.2-litre or 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines.

Here’s how the powertrain options are spread across the variants:

Variants 1–litre turbo petrol MT 1–litre turbo petrol DCT 1.5-litre diesel MT 1.5-litre AT HTK ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ HTK (O) ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ HTK Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ HTX ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ HTX Plus ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ HTX Plus (O) ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

Expected Prices And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rivals in India, but can be regarded as an affordable alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos. It will also serve as a rival to subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue.

