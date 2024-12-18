Kia India Introduces Scrappage Incentive Program, To Offer Benefits To Customers On Recycling Their Old Car

Kia has joined the list of carmakers like Maruti, Tata and Hyundai that offer benefits for scrapping old cars and on purchase of a new vehicle.

Kia offers a 1.5 percent discount or up to Rs 20,000 against a valid certificate of deposit.

This program allows a customer to trade in or scrap their old car, regardless of make or model, in exchange for a brand-new Kia.

Scrapping entails other benefits such as no registration fee for a new car

The government expects to reduce 15-20 percent emissions with scrapping.

Kia has announced its scrappage incentive program, offering benefits to new customers for scrapping or trading in their old cars. The Korean carmaker has announced benefits when purchasing any car from its portfolio, regardless of the model and brand of the car being scrapped or traded in.

Benefits Of Scrapping Your Old Car

Under the scrappage program, Kia will offer a discount of 1.5 percent or Rs 20,000, whichever is lower on its line-up. This discount will be applied to the ex-showroom price of the new car being purchased. A valid certificate of deposit must be present to get the discount. The certificate of deposit is issued by the government of India when a car is scrapped. As per the government’s directives, the scrappage policy also involves benefits, including a full waiver of the registration fee when buying a new car.

Why Does The Indian Government Want Old Vehicles Scrapped?

The scrappage policy by the government of India plans to scrap over 1 crore vehicles that fail the fitness test and have no proper registration. They also expect a 15-20 percent emission reduction with the scraping of end-of-life vehicles (ELV). A private vehicle is deemed ELV when it fails a fitness test twice after 15 years of its first registration.

Kia’s Journey In India So Far

Kia entered India in 2019 and started its mass production in 2019. The Korean marque has sold over 10 lakh cars since then. Currently, the Korean carmaker has six models in India, its first car in India was the Seltos, which was followed by the Carnival MPV, and then the Sonet sub-4m SUV. Other models in Kia’s Indian portfolio are the Carens, the EV6 and the EV9, and the carmaker will soon introduce another SUV called the Syros.

