Hyundai Creta EV Launch Date Confirmed

The Creta EV will be launched on January 17 and will be the most affordable EV by the Korean manufacturer in India

Exterior design will be similar to Creta with some EV-specific changes, including a closed-off grille.

Inside, it will get a new 3-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen setup.

Expected to get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and wireless phone charger.

Battery details are yet to be confirmed; could have a claimed range of 400 km.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

An electric iteration of the Hyundai Creta, which is likely to be called the Hyundai Creta EV, has been spied testing for a long time on our roads. It was officially stated earlier in November 2024 that the upcoming electric SUV will be launched in India in January 2025. Now, the Korean carmaker has confirmed the Creta EV will launch on January 17. Let us take a look at everything it can offer:

A Creta-like Design

While official images of the Creta EV are awaited, the numerous spy shots suggest that the electric Creta will borrow a lot of design elements from its ICE-powered counterpart. These include a vertically stacked headlight setup, connected LED DRLs and connected LED tail lights.

However, it will get some EV-specific changes including a blanked-off grille and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

Similar Interior To The Creta

Not only will the exterior seek resemblance to the Creta, but the interior too will be similar to that of the popular compact SUV. Spy shots have revealed that it will have a dual-tone interior and a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. That said, the Creta EV is expected to get a 3-spoke steering wheel with a drive selector lever behind it, similar to the bigger Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV.

Expected Features and Safety

As mentioned earlier, the Creta EV will get dual screens on the dashboard, which are likely to be the same 10.25-inch units as seen on the regular Creta. Other features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto AC, wireless phone charger, and powered and ventilated front seats are also likely to be included. It is also expected to have EV-specific features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging and multi-level regenerative braking.

Its safety suite is expected to include six airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

The powertrain specifications are yet to be disclosed. However, as seen with the competition, it could have multiple battery pack options with a claimed range of around 400 km and a single motor setup.

Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Hyundai Creta EV are likely to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti eVX.

Note: Images of the ICE-powered Creta used for representational purposes only

