Kia Syros EV India Launch Could Happen In 2026

The Syros EV will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV, and is expected to offer a claimed range of around 400 km

The Syros EV will likely be based on the reinforced K1 platform which also underpins the regular Syros.

Could get some EV-specific design like revised bumper, and specific badges.

Inside, the dashboard layout will remain unchanged, but could get EV specific accents.

Expected to carry the same features like dual 12.3-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, and level 2 ADAS.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros was unveiled recently in the internal combustion engine (ICE) avatar. The Syros is based on the reinforced K1 platform and is positioned between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos SUVs. The Kia Syros could also get an all-electric version, which is on the cards and could be launched in India sometime in 2026.

Syros EV Design

The Syros EV will likely be based on the same reinforced K1 platform that underpins its ICE version. In terms of design, it is expected to look very similar but could feature some EV-specific highlights, such as revised bumpers. Design elements like the vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights, LED DRLs and sleek L-shaped LED taillights should be retained.

On the inside, the Syros EV should feature the same cabin and dashboard layout, however, it could get different-coloured upholstery to set it apart from the ICE version.

Syros EV Features And Safety

The all-electric version of the Syros will likely carry the same features as its ICE version. The list includes dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the driver’s display), a 5-inch screen integrated between dual displays for climate control, and a 4-way powered driver’s seat.

It will likely also come with 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front and rear seats, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Being an EV, the Syros could also get V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality. It allows you to power your secondary external devices using the car's battery pack.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Syros EV Battery Pack And Range

Although Kia is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Syros EV, we expect it to offer a claimed driving range of around 400 km. It must be noted that the Hyundai Inster EV, which is sold in international markets, is also based on the same platform. The Hyundai EV gets 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery packs with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 355 km.

Syros EV Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Syros EV is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

