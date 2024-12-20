Production-spec Maruti e Vitara Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The e Vitara will be the first all-electric offering Maruti taking on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be held between January 17 and 22.

The e Vitara is based on Maruti’s new Heartect-e platform specially designed for EVs.

Exterior highlights include Y-shaped LED DRLs, connected LED tail lights, and blacked out alloy wheels.

Inside, the global-spec e Vitara gets dual integrated screens.

Offered with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options globally.

Expected to get both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions in India.

Launch expected shortly after the showcase, could be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, previously known as the eVX in its concept form, has been teased for the first time. The automaker also confirmed that it will showcase the production-ready version of the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will be held from January 17 to 22. Its prices are expected to be announced after the showcase. The e Vitara is built on the HEARTECT-e platform and will be Maruti’s first all-electric offering.

What’s In The Teaser?

The teaser mainly showcases the front end of the e Vitara, highlighting the Y-shaped LED DRLs. These DRLs look exactly the same as those on the recently unveiled global-spec version of the e Vitara.

More On Design

As seen on the global-spec e Vitara, it gets a chunky bumper at the front that also integrates fog lights. In profile, the e Vitara looks rugged, thanks to the thick body cladding and 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Interestingly, the rear door handles are placed on the C-pillar. At the rear, the e Vitara gets connected LED tail lights, having 3-piece lighting elements, same as what we have seen on its concept version. The India-spec e Vitara will most likely follow these design traits.

Also Check Out: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV vs Maruti eVX: Key Specifications Compared

Cabin And Expected Features

The global-spec e Vitara gets a two-tone black and brown cabin theme. The steering wheel is a new 2-spoke unit, while the AC vents are vertically aligned and are surrounded by chrome for a premium look. One of the major highlights inside the cabin is its dual -screens setup (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s display).

It is also expected to get amenities like automatic AC, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Internationally, the e Vitara is being offered with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The specifications are as follows:

Variant FWD (Front-wheel-drive) FWD (Front-wheel-drive) AWD (All-wheel-drive) Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS 184 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm

While it comes with both FWD and AWD versions globally, it is also expected to have both options available in India considering that the Grand Vitara in Maruti’s lineup already gets AWD. It is expected to offer a claimed driving range of around 550 km.

Disclaimer: The range and specifications are for the global-spec version, and may vary in India.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9e, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

