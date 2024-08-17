All
Car News That Mattered This Week (Aug 12-Aug 16): New Car Launches, Updates On Upcoming Cars, And More

Published On Aug 17, 2024 08:01 AM

The Independence Day week was filled with many details on new cars but was predominantly buzzing with the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top India Car News Of The Week (Aug 12-Aug 16)

The last week was filled with excitement and buzz in the Indian automobile space. One of the most awaited SUVs was launched in the market, while another automaker announced the unveiling date of its upcoming EVs. Let's check the key events that shaped the automotive space over the last week.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Front

After lots of spy shots and teasers, the Indian marque has officially launched the Thar Roxx, the 5-door version of the standard Thar. Mahindra has announced the pricing for its new SUV, but there’s a catch.

Tata Curvv EV Bookings Open

Tata Curvv EV Bookings Open

With the launch of the electric version of the Curvv, Tata has now begun accepting bookings for the Curvv EV. The EV is available in three broad variants and offered with two battery pack options.

Kia EV9 and New-gen Kia Carnival Launch Date

Kia Carnival and Kia EV9 to be launched on October 3

After over a year-long absence from Kia’s India lineup, the automaker is set to reintroduce its premium MPV in its fourth-generation avatar. Alongside the new-gen Kia Carnival, Kia will also bring out its second electric offering for India, the EV9, soon. 

MG Windsor EV Debut Date

MG Windsor EV in Ladakh

Following the name reveal of MG’s electric crossover, the debut date for the MG Windsor EV has also been announced. This will be MG’s third EV offering in India. It is a rebadged version of the Cloud EV, which is sold under the Wuling brand in international markets. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d Launched

New Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG-Line launched in India

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new 300d AMG Line variant in its GLE lineup, discontinuing the previous 300d variant. This newly introduced variant gets an AMG-specific body style, and is more expensive than the outgoing one. 

Hyundai Venue New Variant Added

Hyundai Venue S Plus variant launched

Hyundai has revised the Venue’s variant lineup by introducing a new mid-spec S Plus trim, positioned between the lower-spec S and mid-spec S(O) variants. This addition provides customers with one of the most sought-after features, at a more affordable price. 

