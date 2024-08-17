Published On Aug 17, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Independence Day week was filled with many details on new cars but was predominantly buzzing with the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx

The last week was filled with excitement and buzz in the Indian automobile space. One of the most awaited SUVs was launched in the market, while another automaker announced the unveiling date of its upcoming EVs. Let's check the key events that shaped the automotive space over the last week.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched

After lots of spy shots and teasers, the Indian marque has officially launched the Thar Roxx, the 5-door version of the standard Thar. Mahindra has announced the pricing for its new SUV, but there’s a catch.

Tata Curvv EV Bookings Open

With the launch of the electric version of the Curvv, Tata has now begun accepting bookings for the Curvv EV. The EV is available in three broad variants and offered with two battery pack options.

Kia EV9 and New-gen Kia Carnival Launch Date

After over a year-long absence from Kia’s India lineup, the automaker is set to reintroduce its premium MPV in its fourth-generation avatar. Alongside the new-gen Kia Carnival, Kia will also bring out its second electric offering for India, the EV9, soon.

MG Windsor EV Debut Date

Following the name reveal of MG’s electric crossover, the debut date for the MG Windsor EV has also been announced. This will be MG’s third EV offering in India. It is a rebadged version of the Cloud EV, which is sold under the Wuling brand in international markets.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d Launched

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new 300d AMG Line variant in its GLE lineup, discontinuing the previous 300d variant. This newly introduced variant gets an AMG-specific body style, and is more expensive than the outgoing one.

Hyundai Venue New Variant Added

Hyundai has revised the Venue’s variant lineup by introducing a new mid-spec S Plus trim, positioned between the lower-spec S and mid-spec S(O) variants. This addition provides customers with one of the most sought-after features, at a more affordable price.

