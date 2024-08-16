All
Hyundai Venue S Plus Variant Introduced, Makes Sunroof Option Rs 65,000 More Affordable

Modified On Aug 16, 2024 04:42 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

The new S Plus variant is only available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine with the 5-speed MT option

Hyundai Venue S Plus variant launched

  • New variant slots between the lower-spec S and mid-spec S(O).

  • Apart from the sunroof, it also gets an 8-inch touchscreen, 6 airbags, and TPMS.

  • Prices of the Venue range from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Shortly after bringing out a new mid-spec S(O) Plus variant of the Hyundai Venue with a sunroof, the carmaker has now made this comfort and convenience feature even more accessible. It is now available in a new S Plus variant, which is priced at Rs 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Details Of The New Variant

The new variant slots between the lower-spec S and mid-spec S(O) variants. Here’s how it is positioned in the variant lineup of the SUV:

Variant

Price

S

Rs 9.11 lakh

S Plus (new)

Rs 9.36 lakh

S(O)

Rs 9.89 lakh

S(O) Plus

Rs 10 lakh

Hyundai has priced the new variant at a premium of Rs 25,000 over the previous S trim. The recently introduced S(O) Plus variant with a sunroof costs Rs 64,000 more compared to S Plus.

Engine And Gearbox Option

Do note that it is available only with the SUV’s 83 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with the 5-speed manual gearbox only.

What Features It Gets?

Hyundai Venue 8-inch touchscreen

Apart from a sunroof, it also gets an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument cluster, auto-headlights, and rear AC vents. Its safety net includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Hyundai Venue Price And Competitors

Hyundai Venue rear

The Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

