Modified On Aug 13, 2024 01:16 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV is an electric crossover and a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV sold in international markets

The Windsor EV will be the third all-electric offering from MG after ZS EV and Comet EV.

Features a crossover bodystyle and will have a minimalistic and clean design.

Inside, it will come with an all-black dashboard with bronze and wooden inserts.

Expected to get a 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, 6 airbags, and ADAS.

Likely to use the same 50.6 kWh battery pack as its international counterpart.

Expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor EV is going to be the third addition to MG’s electric car lineup in India after MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV. MG has already teased its electric crossover a few times so far, and now it has also confirmed that the Windsor will debut on September 11. The Windsor EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Cloud EV which is sold under Wuling badge in international markets.

A Crossover Bodystyle

Through its previous teasers, MG has hinted that the Windsor EV will combine the comfort of a sedan with the practicality of an SUV, and this is also reflected in its design. The Windsor EV features a crossover bodystyle same as its international counterpart, the Wuling Cloud EV. From the side and rear, the Windsor EV will have a minimalist and clean design, while the connected LED lighting elements at the front and rear will give it a futuristic look.

Interior & Expected Features

One of the recent teasers of the Windsor EV revealed its rear seats upholstered in black leatherette. These seats offer up to a 135-degree reclining angle and include a centre armrest. The dashboard of the Windsor EV will be similar to that of the Cloud EV, featuring all-black theme and bronze and wooden inserts. MG could equip its electric crossover with features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, electrically adjustable front seats, and an electric tailgate.

Its safety kit could include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Electric Powertrain Details

The Windsor EV will likely use the same battery pack as the Cloud EV. The specifications are detailed below:

Battery Pack 50.6 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Drive Type Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range (CLTC) 460 km

CLTC - China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle

Note that the claimed range figures may vary for the India-spec model.

Expected Price & Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to go on sale in India in August 2024. MG’s electric crossover will be a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, while being an affordable alternative to MG ZS EV.

