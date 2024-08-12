Modified On Aug 12, 2024 12:48 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

Customers can book their electric SUV-coupe either online or at the nearest dealership for Rs 21,000

The Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India).

Features include a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Arcade.ev support and a digital driver's display.

It gets two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh, with a single motor on offer.

It has a claimed range of up to 585 km (MIDC)

Tata will begin customer deliveries of the electric SUV-Coupe starting August 23.

The Tata Curvv EV has just been launched, and the carmaker has now officially opened bookings. You can book it either online or through your nearest Tata dealership for Rs 21,000. Its deliveries are scheduled to commence from August 23. Tata is also set to reveal the prices of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Curvv on September 2. Let’s see what the Curvv EV offers.

Features And Safety Net

The Curvv EV features different cabin themes depending on the variant you choose. The top-spec variant gets a dual-tone black and white interior and a 4-spoke steering wheel as seen on the Tata Harrier-Safari duo.

Tata has provided the Curvv EV with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and a 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system. The infotainment system on the top-spec variant of the Curvv EV also includes the Arcade.ev app suite, through which users can play games and watch content via OTT apps.

Safety is covered by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

The Curvv EV offers two battery pack options, allowing you to choose according to your preference. Here are the detailed specifications for these battery packs:

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) Up to 502 km Up to 585 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The EV also features V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionality. The Curvv EV offers DC fast charging with a maximum output of 70 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 40 minutes. It also gets a 7.2 kW AC charger, which can be used to charge the 45 kWh battery pack from 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours and the 55 kWh battery pack in nearly 8 hours.

Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV prices start at Rs 17.49 lakh and go up to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It acts as a stylish alternative to the MG ZS EV, and it will rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Tata Curvv EV Automatic