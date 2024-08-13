Modified On Aug 13, 2024 09:50 AM By Dipan for Kia Carnival

Both the new Kia cars will be launched in India on October 3

Towards the end of 2023, Kia India had promised that it would introduce three cars into its lineup by 2024. While the facelifted Kia Sonet was launched in early 2024, the Korean carmaker has now divulged that the new-generation Kia Carnival and the Kia EV9 will be launched on our shores on October 3. Let us take a look at all that is on offer on both these models globally:

2024 Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival is not a new car in the Indian market. Kia’s premium MPV was first introduced in India in 2020 but was discontinued in 2023. However, this MPV will be making a comeback to our shores, now in its facelifted fourth-generation avatar.

It is expected to feature a 12.3-inch dual-screen setup, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered seats and 3-zone AC.

It can get either of the global model’s 3.5-litre V6 petrol (287 PS/353 Nm) or a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid (242 PS/367 Nm). The now-discontinued India-spec Carnival was available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine (200 PS/440 Nm) with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 will be the second and more premium electric offering by Kia in India after the EV6. Unveiled globally last year, the EV9 gets a choice between a 76.1 kWh and a 99.8 kWh battery pack that has a maximum WLTP-rated range of more than 541 km.

On the features front, like the Kia Carnival, the EV also gets a 12.3-inch dual-screen setup (one for the driver’s display and the other for the touchscreen), a 14-speaker Meridian sound system and an option between reclining or swivelling second-row seats.

Prices and Rivals

The prices for the 2024 Kia Carnival could start north of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to be a more plush and premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross while remaining more affordable than luxury MPVs like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

The Kia EV9 is expected to cost around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) and could be considered an affordable alternative to luxury electric SUVs like the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

What do you think Kia should price the 2024 Kia Carnival and the Kia EV9 at? Tell us in the comments below.

