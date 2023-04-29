Published On Apr 29, 2023 09:11 AM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

The past week has witnessed a series of launches and unveils from Maruti, MG, Citroen and Mercedes-Benz.

The last week has been very engaging for the automotive industry as it was full of new launches and unveils. Maruti and MG have launched their new products and Citroen took the wraps off its new C3 Aircross compact SUV. In the same week, we also saw Hyundai showing a glimpse of the front-end of the Exter. A lot more happened throughout the week, and all the important highlights and briefly detailed below:

Maruti Fronx goes on sale

Maruti has launched its Baleno-based crossover SUV, the Fronx in India. It is available in total of five broad variants, and comes with two engine options, and three transmission choices. As the units of the Fronx have already arrived at dealerships, we have detailed its Delta+ variant in images.

MG Comet EV Launched

MG has launched its two-door ultra compact EV in India, which is Comet EV. For now, MG has only disclosed the starting price of the EV, while its variant-wise prices are expected to be announced later. The carmaker has also confirmed the timelines for the official bookings and test drives.

Citroen C3 Aircross Unveiled

Citroen has globally unveiled its C3-based compact SUV, the C3 Aircross, in India. Apart from a few features and different seating layouts, the Citroen’s compact SUV looks heavily inspired by its hatchback iteration. We have also explained the important highlights of the SUV and detailed it in images.

Hyundai Exter To Look Like This

Hyundai has dropped an official teaser of its upcoming micro SUV, the Exter. The sketch gives us a glimpse of its front look of the SUV, which features Hyundai’s new parametric design language.

Mahindra Scorpio N May Feature ADAS

Mahindra’s one of the most famous SUVs, the Scorpio N has recently been introduced in the Australian market. According to upcoming safety regulations in the country, Mahindra will have to equip its rugged SUV with some advanced driver assistance systems. Going forward, Mahindra could also offer this tech with Scorpio N in India, but not anytime soon.

Maruti’s New MPV To Be Revealed Soon

As a part of Maruti-Toyota alliance, Maruti will unveil its own version of the Inova Hycross soon. It will be Maruti’s second strong-hybrid model in the country, featuring advanced safety tech. Also, the MPV will be Maruti’s most expensive offering in the country.

New-gen Skoda Superb & Kodiaq Teased

Skoda has globally teased the new-gen Superb and Octavia, along with four new EVs, as a part of the carmaker's roadmap until 2026. The new-gen Superb and Octavia will be offered in multiple powertrain options, and could be offered in India as well.

Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Again

Tata Nexon is already due for an update, and the carmaker is already testing its facelifted version which will be introduced in India later. In the recent spy shot, the interior of the subcompact SUV has been sighted which reveals an important update that the Nexon will get.

Citroen C3 Turbo To Go On Sale Again

Citroen has put the turbo petrol variants of the C3 hatchback on hold, as it was due to be updated on BS6 phase II emission norms. Now, some of our sources have confirmed that the French carmaker will resume the sale of the C3 turbo soon, and will also offer a more feature rich variant of the same.

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Its 6th gen E-Class

Mercedes drapes the covers off its new-gen E-Class globally, which is also expected to arrive in India later. The new-gen E-Class features an all-new look and cabin layout, thanks to its styling similarities with the S-Class.

