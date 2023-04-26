Modified On Apr 26, 2023 07:21 PM By Tarun

One of the best selling luxury cars in the world gets a generation update and will arrive in India in 2024

Mercedes Benz has revealed the all-new E-Class (W214), which will go on sale in India in the second half of 2024. It’s one of the best-selling Mercedes cars in the world and is now in its sixth generation. Here are five important things to know about it:

Maybach Resemblance, Maybe?

Mercedes has now blended the new E-Class into its modern sedan family, thanks to its styling familiarities with the new S-Class and C-Class. Up front, you get a new gloss black grille with chrome slats and surround, which are a takeaway from the current-gen S-Class. The large bonnet line, smooth shoulder lines, and low slung stance maintain its trademark E-Class look.

There’s the new, curvy housing for the LED headlights and the eye-catchy triangular LED elements in the taillights. The rear profile, thanks to the slightly raised bumper and a sloping roof, give us the resemblance to the AMG EQS 53. Overall, the new styling is evolutionary, which just makes the classy-look E-Class, even classier.

Oozes Opulence

The new E-Class’ interior is just like Wall-E: minimalistic yet futuristic. The EQS-inspired cabin sports the MBUX Superscreen, with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The passenger display or the third screen can be opted for an additional cost. The dashboard design, centre console, steering-wheel, and the seats have been completely redone for a more posh and luxurious experience.

Features Galore

Besides, the MBUX Superscreen, 2024 E-Class gets Burmester sound system, ambient lighting with sound visualization, selfie and video camera apps, four zone-climate control, and AI-based routine for cooling and heating. It gets level four autonomous technology (ADAS) with automated valet parking, adaptive cruise control, traffic junction assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Onboard The Hybrid Train

Mercedes Benz E-Class will continue in its E200 and E220D guises, however, with updated engines and mild-hybrid technology. You still have the electric boost, which now develops up to 23PS. The 2-litre petrol and diesel engines will be for the entry-level variants, while the higher-end ones will sport six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. In some markets, you also have the choice of petrol-plug in hybrid engines as well.

For the first time, the E-Class nameplate gets rear wheel steering, which has trickled down from Merc’s flagship sedan. It also gets air suspension as an option with the ‘Technology Package’, of which, the rear steering is a part of.

Expected Launch And Price

Mercedes has revealed that India will be getting the LWB (long wheelbase) version of the all-new E-Class, when it arrives here towards the second half of 2024. The sixth-generation of the sedan will command a premium over its current price range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the might of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.