Modified On Apr 28, 2023 02:17 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

However, this safety technology is not coming anytime soon

The Scorpio N has been recently introduced in Australia in the diesel-automatic guise.

While it currently adheres to the safety standards, it will need to be upgraded with ADAS by April 2025 there.

Since the Scorpio N is exported from India to Australia, we could also get the radar-based tech in the future.

The SUV’s ADAS suite could include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Mahindra recently introduced the Scorpio N in the Australian market, where it already has the Scorpio Classic-based pickup truck on sale. The SUV is produced in India and exported to the Australian market in the diesel-automatic guise.

As per Australian safety regulations, it is mandatory for every car to feature lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and rear-cross traffic alert. This rule is effective for all cars that will be certified on sale from April 2023, but Mahindra managed to dodge the bullet by registering the Scorpio N in March. Currently, it offers six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as its safety features.

Also Read: Watch: Is One Toyota Fortuner Legender Better Than Two Mahindra Scorpios? Find Out In Our Latest Video

In order to meet the more stringent Australian deadlines from April 2025, Mahindra will have to equip the Scorpio N with these ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features. On this development, Mr Joydeep Moitra, Operations Manager, Mahindra Automotive International commented, "We have a cycle plan on this, so will happen in time."

What Does This Mean For India?

This development confirms that the Mahindra Scorpio N will get these radar-based safety features. Since the car is exported from India, it’s highly likely that the India-spec model will also get ADAS.

The addition of ADAS should not be a difficult task for the SUV as the technology is already used onboard the XUV700. The latter’s ADAS suite includes autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, high beam assist, and adaptive cruise control. Similar safety features can be expected onboard the Scorpio N as well.

The Scorpio N gets the choice of 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines in India, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. However, the Australian-spec model gets the diesel-automatic combination as standard. The India-spec model gets rear and four-wheel drivetrains, but the Australian version gets the latter as standard. Also, it’s only available in the top-spec Z8 and Z8L variants, while we get the Z2, Z4, and Z6 variants additionally.

Also Read: These Are The Top 10 Turbo-Petrol Cars That Enthusiasts Can Buy Under Rs 15 Lakh

The Scorpio N retails from Rs 22.70 lakh to Rs 24.31 lakh in Australia, while it’s priced from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 24.52 lakh (ex-showroom) in our country.

Source

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio N on road price