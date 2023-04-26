MG Launches The Comet EV At Rs 7.98 Lakh; More Affordable Than The Tata Tiago EV
Modified On Apr 26, 2023 12:26 PM By Tarun for MG Comet EV
It’s available in a single fully loaded trim with extensive customization options
The prices of the MG Comet EV are out! The two-door ultra-compact electric hatchback retails for Rs 7.98 lakh (special introductory ex-showroom Delhi). Only the starting prices have been revealed for now, while the variant-wise prices will be out in May. Bookings will open from May 15 and the test drives will commence from April 27.
Dimensions
|
Length
|
2974mm
|
Width
|
1505mm
|
Height
|
1640mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2010mm
The Comet EV is a sub-3-metre offering, which makes it the smallest new car you can buy today and apt for a city runabout. It’s a two-door hatchback that can seat up to four people. For reference, its length is smaller than a Tata Nano (3099mm) but it’s wider than an Alto 800 (1490mm). There is no real boot but the rear seats split fold to make room for some luggage when needed.
Battery, Range And Other Specs
|
Battery
|
17.3kWh
|
Range (Claimed)
|
230 kilometres
|
Electric Motor
|
42PS
|
Torque
|
110Nm
|
0-100 percent charge with 3.3kW charger
|
7 hours
|
10-80 percent charge with 3.3kW charger
|
5 hours
The Comet EV comes with the one battery pack, claiming a range of up to 230 kilometres. It has a rear-axle mounted motor, which develops up to 42PS. It can be juiced up to 100 percent with a 3.3kW charger, in around seven hours. The same charger will take up to five hours for a 10-80 percent charge. It does not get fast charging capabilities, but you can still charge at public stations with a lower capacity.
Features
In terms of features, this electric hatchback is pretty packed, just like all the MGs. It gets:
-
LED headlamps and taillamps
-
Dual 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display
-
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
55 connected car features - voice command, remote operation, digital key, and more
-
Remote central locking
-
Keyless entry
-
Leather wrapped steering with tilt adjustment
-
3 USB ports with fast charging
-
Power adjustable ORVMs
The ‘Internet Inside’ branding is found onboard the Comet EV as well, which features voice commands in Hinglish, online music app, digital key, AC on/off through remote operation, and advanced telematics.
Safety Features
The safety of the passengers is guaranteed by:
-
Dual front airbags
-
ABS with EBD
-
IP67 battery
-
Rear parking camera
-
LED rear fog lamp
-
Tyre pressure monitoring system
-
Seat belt reminder and three-point seatbelts for all four seats
-
ISOFIX child seat mounts
-
Manual Day/Night IRVM
Colours
MG offers the Comet EV in five base colours - Apple Green with Starry Black roof, Candy White with Starry Black roof, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, and Candy White. You can opt for several stickers, graphics, and customization packs to make your Comet a style statement.
Rivals
Comet EV doesn’t have a direct competitor, as it’s the smallest EV on sale. However, in terms of pricing, it stands as an alternative to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.
- Renew MG Comet EV Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful