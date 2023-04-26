Modified On Apr 26, 2023 12:26 PM By Tarun for MG Comet EV

It’s available in a single fully loaded trim with extensive customization options

The prices of the MG Comet EV are out! The two-door ultra-compact electric hatchback retails for Rs 7.98 lakh (special introductory ex-showroom Delhi). Only the starting prices have been revealed for now, while the variant-wise prices will be out in May. Bookings will open from May 15 and the test drives will commence from April 27.

Dimensions

Length 2974mm Width 1505mm Height 1640mm Wheelbase 2010mm

The Comet EV is a sub-3-metre offering, which makes it the smallest new car you can buy today and apt for a city runabout. It’s a two-door hatchback that can seat up to four people. For reference, its length is smaller than a Tata Nano (3099mm) but it’s wider than an Alto 800 (1490mm). There is no real boot but the rear seats split fold to make room for some luggage when needed.

Battery, Range And Other Specs

Battery 17.3kWh Range (Claimed) 230 kilometres Electric Motor 42PS Torque 110Nm 0-100 percent charge with 3.3kW charger 7 hours 10-80 percent charge with 3.3kW charger 5 hours

The Comet EV comes with the one battery pack, claiming a range of up to 230 kilometres. It has a rear-axle mounted motor, which develops up to 42PS. It can be juiced up to 100 percent with a 3.3kW charger, in around seven hours. The same charger will take up to five hours for a 10-80 percent charge. It does not get fast charging capabilities, but you can still charge at public stations with a lower capacity.

Features

In terms of features, this electric hatchback is pretty packed, just like all the MGs. It gets:

LED headlamps and taillamps

Dual 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

55 connected car features - voice command, remote operation, digital key, and more

Remote central locking

Keyless entry

Leather wrapped steering with tilt adjustment

3 USB ports with fast charging

Power adjustable ORVMs

The ‘Internet Inside’ branding is found onboard the Comet EV as well, which features voice commands in Hinglish, online music app, digital key, AC on/off through remote operation, and advanced telematics.

Safety Features

The safety of the passengers is guaranteed by:

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

IP67 battery

Rear parking camera

LED rear fog lamp

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Seat belt reminder and three-point seatbelts for all four seats

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Manual Day/Night IRVM

Colours

MG offers the Comet EV in five base colours - Apple Green with Starry Black roof, Candy White with Starry Black roof, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, and Candy White. You can opt for several stickers, graphics, and customization packs to make your Comet a style statement.

Rivals

Comet EV doesn’t have a direct competitor, as it’s the smallest EV on sale. However, in terms of pricing, it stands as an alternative to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 .