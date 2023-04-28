Published On Apr 28, 2023 10:38 AM By Tarun for Citroen C3 Aircross

The new three-row compact SUV will enter the market by August

Citroen has taken the covers off its fourth offering in India, the C3 Aircross. It will be entering the hotly contested compact SUV segment to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta but with the unique proposition of a 7-seater layout. While many details about the C3 Aircross are yet to be revealed, here’re five things you need to know about it:

Inspired By Other Citroens

The design of the C3 Aircross is a fusion of the C3 hatchback and C5 Aircross. The upright front profile and the silver skid plate remind us of the bigger SUV. On the other hand, there’s the chrome detailed split grille and LED DRLs with halogen headlamps, inspired by the C3.

The 17-inch alloy wheels are completely new and you get a thin body cladding as well, to show off a certain rugged appeal. The rear profile carries that upright muscular stance with wraparound tail lamps, body-cladding integrated bumper and the skid plate.

Size Matters

Length 4300mm Width 1796mm Height 1654mm Ground clearance 200mm Wheelbase 2671mm Boot Capacity Up to 511 litres (w/ third row removed)

Among the compact SUV space, the C3 Aircross boasts of the best-in-class wheelbase while the other dimensions are on par with the competitors. It will be available in both five- and seven-seater formats, the latter getting the convenience of removable third row seats.

Features, Not So Much ?

Just like its hatchback version, the C3 Aircross does not impress with its limited list of features. You get a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, second row roof-mounted AC vents, and five fast-charger ports.

It misses out on features like automatic AC and cruise control which should have been introduced here. Compared to the segment rivals, it also lacks premium features like ventilated seats, wireless charging and a sunroof.

In terms of safety, it will get dual front airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill hold assist (standard). We’re expecting more details on safety features as the launch nears, but it might miss out on six airbags at launch.

Powertrain Options

Citroen will offer the C3 Aircross with just one powertrain at launch - a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It’s the same as offered with the C3 hatchback where it is rated at 110PS and 190Nm but the SUV could get a slightly different tune. An automatic will be introduced at a later stage. An EV is also being planned with the C3 Aircross as its platform is capable of carrying an electric powertrain.

Expected Price And Rivals

We’re expecting the Citroen C3 Aircross to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

