Modified On Apr 27, 2023 10:55 AM By Ansh for Skoda Enyaq iV

All these models are the part of Skoda’s global roadmap until 2026

Skoda has teased the new-gen Superb and Kodiaq for the first time.

Official debut of both models is slated for the second half of 2023.

Both models could enter India by 2024 as fully-built imports.

The carmaker also revealed four new upcoming EVs of different segments.

All the EVs will be launched by 2026, starting with Karoq’s EV replacement.

While we recently lost the Skoda Superb from the Indian lineup, its upcoming generation update has just been officially teased as part of the Czech carmaker’s roadmap until 2026. We also got our first peek at the new generation of the Kodiaq, along with confirmation of four new pure EV models that will debut by the end of 2026.

The New Superb & Kodiaq

The teasers give away very little about the two updated Skoda flagship models. Both models will come with a sleeker set of LED headlights and similarly sleek LED tail lamps as part of the subtle exterior changes. The carmaker has also shared details about the powertrain options for both models, Skoda will offer them in petrol, diesel, mild- and plug-in hybrid versions.

Skoda did reveal that most of the changes for the new-gen models will be on the inside. So we can expect them to offer a more premium cabin that will be more feature rich and laden with tech.

Both these models are expected to hit the shores of India by 2024, maybe alongside the facelifted Skoda Octavia.

Four New EVs

Much like most carmakers that are working on ramping up their electric car lineup, Skoda has also revealed its future plans comprising six electric cars of different shapes and sizes. Four of which will be brand-new EVs while the two are updates for the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe. The brand new battery electric models from Skoda will be of the following types:

“Small” in 2025 - Based on the MQB A0 platform and at 4.2 metres long, it will be Skoda’s entry-level EV

“Compact” in 2024 - Will be the electric replacement for the Karoq, to be called Elroq

“Combi” in 2026 - It will carry forward Skoda’s iconic line of estates, around the size of the Octavia Combi

“Space” in 2026 - It will be the production version of the 7-seater Vision S SUV concept

Skoda will globally unveil the updated Enyaq lineup in 2025.

We will first get to see the next-generation Superb and Kodiaq, and the carmaker’s new electric vehicles will follow in the coming years. The current Enyaq iV is expected to enter the Indian market soon as a premium CBU EV offering to rival the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

