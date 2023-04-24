Modified On Apr 24, 2023 02:10 PM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

The hatchback crossover is available with naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines both

The Fronx is priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh.

Available in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha variants.

Features a 9-inch touchscreen system, heads-up display, wireless charger, and paddle shifters.

Safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, 360-degree camera, ESP, and hill hold assist.

It’s powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Rivals the subcompact SUV and premium hatchback segments.

Maruti has revealed the prices of the Baleno-based Fronx SUV. The hatchback-SUV crossover is now priced from Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The customers can choose between five trims - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. Here are the variant-wise prices:



Variant 1.2-litre petrol-MT 1.2-litre petrol-AMT 1-litre turbo-petrol MT 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Sigma Rs 7.46 lakh - - - Delta Rs 8.33 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh - - Delta+ Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 9.28 lakh Rs 9.73 lakh - Zeta - - Rs 10.56 lakh Rs 12.06 lakh Alpha - - Rs 11.48 lakh Rs 12.98 lakh Alpha DT - - Rs 11.64 lakh Rs 13.14 lakh

The Sigma variant just gets the 1.2-litre petrol-MT combination. The Delta+ variant is the only option with both powertrains but skips out on the turbo-petrol AT choice. The turbo automatic variants command Rs 1.5 lakh over the manual variants. In the case of AMT variants, they're costlier than the manual trims by Rs 55,000.

Dimensions

Length 3995mm Width 1765mm Height 1550mm Wheelbase 2520mm Ground clearance 190mm

The Fronx is a sub-four-metre offering, based on the Maruti Baleno. In comparison to Baleno, it’s slightly bigger due to Chunkier bumpers, roof rails, and body cladding. Bigger dimensions do not translate to more cabin space than the hatchback.

Features

Maruti Fronx’s feature list is packed with several premium niceties such as:

Automatic LED headlamps

Wireless charger

Paddle shifters (only for AT)

Engine push start-stop button

Rear AC vents

9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Cruise control

Heads-up display

Safety

The safety aspect of the Fronx is covered by features such as:

Electronic stability program (standard) Hill hold assist (standard) Three-point seat belts for all passengers (standard) ISOFIX anchorages (standard) Up to six airbags 360-degree camera Auto-dimming IRVMs

Powertrains

Maruti offers the Fronx with the Baleno’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with the now-discontinued Baleno RS’ BoosterJet turbo-petrol motor. Both the powertrains are available with the choice of different automatic transmissions. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl

Rivals

Talking about the competition, Maruti Fronx has many rivals. It goes up against the likes of subcompact SUVs like Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon,, while battling out with premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. The crossover also has its own stablemates, the Baleno and Brezza, in a similar price range.

