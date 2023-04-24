Prices Of The Maruti Fronx Start From Rs 7.46 Lakh
Modified On Apr 24, 2023 02:10 PM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX
The hatchback crossover is available with naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines both
-
The Fronx is priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh.
-
Available in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha variants.
-
Features a 9-inch touchscreen system, heads-up display, wireless charger, and paddle shifters.
-
Safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, 360-degree camera, ESP, and hill hold assist.
-
It’s powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.
-
Rivals the subcompact SUV and premium hatchback segments.
Maruti has revealed the prices of the Baleno-based Fronx SUV. The hatchback-SUV crossover is now priced from Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The customers can choose between five trims - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. Here are the variant-wise prices:
Price Check
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre petrol-MT
|
1.2-litre petrol-AMT
|
1-litre turbo-petrol MT
|
1-litre turbo-petrol AT
|
Sigma
|
Rs 7.46 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Delta
|
Rs 8.33 lakh
|
Rs 8.88 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Delta+
|
Rs 8.73 lakh
|
Rs 9.28 lakh
|
Rs 9.73 lakh
|
-
|
Zeta
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 10.56 lakh
|
Rs 12.06 lakh
|
Alpha
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 11.48 lakh
|
Rs 12.98 lakh
|
Alpha DT
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 11.64 lakh
|
Rs 13.14 lakh
The Sigma variant just gets the 1.2-litre petrol-MT combination. The Delta+ variant is the only option with both powertrains but skips out on the turbo-petrol AT choice. The turbo automatic variants command Rs 1.5 lakh over the manual variants. In the case of AMT variants, they're costlier than the manual trims by Rs 55,000.
Related: Maruti Fronx Vs Premium Hatchback Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Compared
Dimensions
|
Length
|
3995mm
|
Width
|
1765mm
|
Height
|
1550mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2520mm
|
Ground clearance
|
190mm
The Fronx is a sub-four-metre offering, based on the Maruti Baleno. In comparison to Baleno, it’s slightly bigger due to Chunkier bumpers, roof rails, and body cladding. Bigger dimensions do not translate to more cabin space than the hatchback.
Features
Maruti Fronx’s feature list is packed with several premium niceties such as:
-
Automatic LED headlamps
-
Wireless charger
-
Paddle shifters (only for AT)
-
Engine push start-stop button
-
Rear AC vents
-
9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment
-
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Cruise control
-
Heads-up display
Also Read: Maruti Fronx First Drive: 5 Things We Learned On The Way
Safety
The safety aspect of the Fronx is covered by features such as:
-
Electronic stability program (standard)
-
Hill hold assist (standard)
-
Three-point seat belts for all passengers (standard)
-
ISOFIX anchorages (standard)
-
Up to six airbags
-
360-degree camera
-
Auto-dimming IRVMs
Powertrains
Maruti offers the Fronx with the Baleno’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with the now-discontinued Baleno RS’ BoosterJet turbo-petrol motor. Both the powertrains are available with the choice of different automatic transmissions. Here are the specifications:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power / Torque
|
90PS / 113Nm
|
100PS / 148Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
Mileage
|
21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl
|
21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl
Rivals
Talking about the competition, Maruti Fronx has many rivals. It goes up against the likes of subcompact SUVs like Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon,, while battling out with premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. The crossover also has its own stablemates, the Baleno and Brezza, in a similar price range.
Read More on : FRONX on road price
- Renew Maruti FRONX Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful