Modified On Apr 26, 2023 04:39 PM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

The carmaker has launched its 2-door ultra compact EV at a starting price of Rs 7.78 lakh

The Comet EV will be offered in three variants which will be detailed soon.

The test drives will commence from April 27.

It comes with a 17.3kWh battery pack, and offers a claimed driving range of 230km.

Its electric motor is rated at 42PS and 110Nm.

MG’s newest electric offering in India, the Comet EV, has been launched, and its prices start from Rs 7.98 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The carmaker has also confirmed that it will open the order books for the ultra compact EV on May 15; meanwhile, its deliveries are scheduled to begin from the same month in select markets. However, its test drives will start sooner, i.e. from April 27.

While MG has disclosed that there will be three variants of the Comet EV on offer, the details and prices for them will also be revealed in May. Here’s a quick overview of what’s on offer:

It’s An Ultra Compact EV

MG Comet EV is a 2-door electric vehicle which can accommodate up to four people. At under three metres in length, it’s the shortest new car in the market and has a turning radius of 4.2meters.

Also Read: Here Is How The MG Comet EV Fares Against Its Rivals: Specifications Compared

Features On Offer

The Comet EV comes with premium features such as dual-integrated 10.25-inch touchscreens (for the infotainment and driver’s display) with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It supports 55 connected car features like voice command, remote operations through mobile application and more.

Its safety kit includes dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, three-point seat belts for all passengers, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors and tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Details

The Comet EV packs a 17.3kWh battery, which offers a claimed range of 230km on a single charge. It is mated to an electric motor which makes 42PS and 110 Nm. Using a 3.3kW AC charger, it takes seven hours for a 0-100 per cent charge, and five hours to juice up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent.

Rivals

As of now, MG Comet EV doesn’t have any direct rivals in India, but it’s an affordable alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

Read More on : Comet EV Automatic