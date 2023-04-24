Modified On Apr 24, 2023 02:09 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

Currently, only the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated variants are on sale

C3 Turbo is currently on hold; will be relaunched with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine in May.

To use the same 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual.

Turbo variants will be safer with TPMS, hill hold assist, electronic stability programme, and idle auto start-stop as standard.

A new Shine turbo variant will also be on offer with a rear camera, alloy wheels, and fog lamps.

Turbo variants are expected to command a small premium over their earlier prices.

Citroen is yet to update the C3’s turbo-petrol engine to BS6 Phase 2 compliance and the car is temporarily on hold. Our sources have confirmed that the turbo variants will be relaunched in May, but will be more feature rich.

The hatchback will get its same 110PS/190Nm 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a 6-speed manual transmission. New exclusive features to the Turbo variants will include a tyre-pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, electronic stability programme, and idle auto start-stop system, all offered as standard with the vehicle.

C3 recently got a new top-spec Shine variant, which gets 15-inch dual-tone alloys, electrically adjustable ORVMs, fog lamps, day/night IRVM, a rear parking camera, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and connected car technology. These features will be carried over to the Shine turbo variant too. It’s already equipped with the convenience of a 10.2-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, digital instrument cluster, and dual front airbags.

The naturally aspirated variants come with an 82PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is teamed up with a 5-speed manual stick. There are no reports of the hatchback getting an automatic transmission soon.

Prices of the C3 currently range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Turbo variants will command a small premium over their earlier price list, while the new Shine turbo trim should be priced closer to Rs nine lakh. The hatchback can also be had with an electric powertrain, named eC3, and will soon be available in a 3-row compact SUV version.

