Modified On Apr 27, 2023 05:04 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3 Aircross

The three-row compact SUV has borrowed styling from both C3 and C5 Aircross and will launch in the second half of 2023

C3 Aircross is essentially a three-row SUV but the third-row seats can be removed for more boot space.

Gets a 110PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Citroen C3.

Features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a digital driver’s display, up to six airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

After a long wait and multiple spy shots, Citroen has finally revealed its latest offering to the world. Based on the C3 hatchback, the carmaker has revealed a 3-row compact SUV called the C3 Aircross. Here is everything you need to know about this model:

Design

When you look at the C3 Aircross from the front, you’ll notice that its styling is somewhat a mixture of the C3 and C5 Aircross. While its bulky front borrows styling from the C5 Aircross, the headlamps on the other hand are identical to the C3 hatchback.

On the sides, the compact SUV gets a longer profile and more height compared to the C3 to accommodate the third row with ease, but the compact SUV can also get a 5-seater option. It also gets new 17-inch alloy wheels, the design of which is not similar to the other two models.

At the back, the C3 Aircross gets a similar looking tail lamps setup, but it gets a thick black connecting element in between. The compact SUV’s rear end looks like a more muscular version of the C3’s rear profile.

Powertrain

The C3 Aircross has borrowed the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the C3 hatch. This unit churns out 110PS and 190Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. As of now, the C3 Aircross does not come with an automatic transmission, but it can get it later.

The interior looks inspired by the C3, but is covered in a different black and beige dual-tone theme with a slightly tweaked dashboard design. The C3 Aircross is essentially a 7-seater SUV, but its third-row seats can be removed, just like in the Renault Triber.

Its features are similar to that of the Citroen C3 with some added bits. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, day/night IRVM, and manual AC with roof-mounted rear AC vents.

Safety

When it comes to passenger safety, the C3 Aircross offers up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rearview camera and rear parking sensors.

Price & Rivals

The compact SUV could be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and is expected to be launched by August 2023. The C3 Aircross, once launched, will be a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.