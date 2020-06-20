Buy Or Hold: Wait For 2020 Honda City Or Go For Rivals?

Published On Jun 20, 2020 01:45 PM By Sonny for Honda City 2020

Is the new-gen Honda City worth waiting for over its readily available alternatives?

The fifth-gen Honda City is due to launch in India in July 2020. It was globally unveiled in Thailand in late-2019 and its arrival has since been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. But Honda is gearing up to launch the new version of its most successful offering in the country and has revealed some of the key details and specs . But is it worth waiting for or should you go for one of its readily available segment rivals instead? Here’s what we think:

Model Price Range Honda City 2020 Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (expected) Hyundai Verna Rs 9.31 lakh to Rs 15.10 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh Skoda Rapid Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh Volkswagen Vento Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh Toyota Yaris Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh

Hyundai Verna: BUY for features and automatic options across petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines

The facelifted Verna with BS6-compliant engines will be the closest rival to the Honda City. It continues to be a feature-rich offering with connected car technology and features like remote engine start and telematics. The Verna gets three engines: 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/172Nm). The 1.5-litre units get a 6-speed manual while the petrol gets a CVT and the diesel gets a 6-speed AT option. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol engine is only offered in top-spec with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: BUY for value for money, fuel economy and spacious cabin

The Maruti Ciaz is one of the more affordable options in this segment and has the longest wheelbase at 2,650mm, which should translate into a roomier cabin. It gets features like cruise control, auto AC, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and leatherette upholstery. The Ciaz is a petrol-only offering powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech making 105PS and 138Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed AT. Its ARAI-certified fuel efficiency is stated to be 20.65kmpl for the manual variant and 20.04kmpl for the automatic which is best in the segment.

Skoda Rapid: BUY for the best power-for-price package and sporty driving experience

The entry-level Skoda is a petrol-only offering too with a new 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 110PS and 175Nm. Its entry-spec Rider variant is nearly a lakh cheaper than the next most affordable compact sedan. It comes with a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with other comforts like climate control, automatic rain-sensing wipers and cruise control. As of now, the Rapid is only offered with a 6-speed manual but a 6-speed automatic variant is due to be launched soon.

Volkswagen Vento: BUY for executive appearance and sporty performance

In its BS6 avatar, the Vento gets the same 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine as the Skoda Rapid. The Volkswagen sedan features lighter shades for its dual-tone cabin which makes it look more premium and less sporty. It also gets a very similar equipment list as the Rapid minus the larger touchscreen infotainment system. The Vento makes do with a 6.5-inch unit instead of an 8.0-inch unit. But it does get auto-levelling LED headlamps and comforts like cruise control, auto AC, a flat-bottom steering wheel and leatherette upholstery.

Toyota Yaris: BUY for added safety equipment and Toyota’s renowned post-sales experience

The Yaris is the only one in this segment to offer up to seven airbags, ahead of Verna’s six (only on top variants). Toyota also offers other important safety features like front parking sensors, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 107PS and 140Nm with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic. It also gets comforts like power-adjustable driver’s seat, roof-mounted air vents with ambient lighting, auto AC, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control.

Honda City 2020: HOLD for a powerful petrol engine, feature-rich and premium cabin experience

The fifth-gen Honda City gets an updated version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine that now makes 121PS and 145Nm while mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a CVT automatic. It will also offer the BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine, the only other compact sedan to do so, but will remain devoid of an automatic option.

In terms of features, the India-spec City will be equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Amazon Alexa remote control and connected car technology along with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink support. It will also get a 7-inch display in the semi-digital instrument cluster that also has a G-meter, a sunroof, and a lane-watch camera (displays a field of the driver’s opposite side in the infotainment screen, part of blind-spot monitoring) like the bigger Civic. The Thai-spec fifth-gen City scored a full five stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests which bodes well for the sedan’s safety credentials.

Read More on : Honda City on road price