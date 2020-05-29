BS6 Mahindra Bolero Variants Explained: Which One To Buy?

Published On May 29, 2020 12:36 PM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra Bolero

The entry-level variant is now Rs 37,000 pricier than the BS4 model

Mahindra had launched the BS6 compliant version of its popular Bolero just in time to meet the stricter emission norms. The cleaner BS6 Bolero is available in three variants: B4, B6 and B6 (O). In our opinion, Mahindra could have easily done without the B6 (O). Why? You’ll know in due course.

However, opting for the entry level variant now will set you back by Rs 37,000 more than its predecessor. A variant rejig and price hike have certainly changed the equation and that begs the question: which of the Bolero variants will serve you the best? Let’s look at the prices for starters.

Variant Introductory Prices (ex-showroom Delhi) B4 Rs 7.98 lakh B6 Rs 8.64 lakh B6 (O) Rs 8.99 lakh

With the upgradation to BS6, the Mahindra Bolero’s 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine has become more powerful and torquier than before. Let’s take a look at the specifications before we dive deeper into the variant details.

Engine 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel Power 76PS Torque 210Nm Transmission 5-speed Manual

Now, we move on to list down the three colour options that you get in the Bolero.

Mist Silver

Lakeside Brown

Diamond White

Standard Safety Features

Driver airbag

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors

Seatbelt reminder

Mahindra Bolero B4: Too Basic, skip.

B4 Rs 7.98 lakh

Exterior: Black outside rearview mirrors, wheel caps and spare wheel cover.

Interior: Vinyl seats

Convenience: Flip key, Engine start/stop system, analogue instrument cluster, AC with heater and demister, remote fuel lid opener and power steering.

Verdict

It’s the year 2020 and a time when even an entry-level car like the Maruti Alto offers dual airbags as an option. At the same time, the Mahindra Bolero that will be close to Rs 10 lakh on-road gets just a driver airbag in its kitty. Yes, the BS6-compliant Bolero is the most affordable 7-seater with a diesel engine but it feels too spartan at this cost.

There are other similarly priced but better-equipped options at this range, like the Ertiga. The only trade-off is that it gets a petrol engine. So buy the Bolero only if you are looking for that diesel engine, the slightly rugged nature or just the Bolero nameplate. Even when you are going for it, make sure your front passenger seat isn’t occupied as it skimps on dual airbags even in the top-spec variant. As for this variant, we’d suggest you give it a skip.

Mahindra Bolero B6: Buy if you want a Bolero on budget

Bolero B6 Rs 8.64 lakh Premium over B4 Rs 66,000

Exterior: Chrome front grille, body decals and coloured ORVM

Interior: Wooden finish for central console, fabric upholstery and front map pockets

Convenience: Central locking, power windows, keyless entry and 12V charging socket

Audio: 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX connection

Verdict

This variant is quite expensive than the B4 considering that it gets only a handful of equipment over the latter. The only reason you’d buy this is because of the factory fitted necessities like the power windows, keyless entry and 12V socket. Despite the step up, it is lacking a few necessities that are basics and will serve you much better, especially if you drive to remote locations frequently.

Mahindra Bolero B6(O): Our recommended variant

Bolero B6 (O) Rs 8.99 lakh Premium over B4 Rs 35,000

Safety: Fog lamps

Exterior: Static bending headlamps

Convenience: Rear washer and wiper

Verdict

This is the top-spec Bolero and the only improvement is on the visibility front, which is improved by the presence of fog lamps, static bending headlamps and a rear washer with wiper. This optional variant doesn’t add much to the convenience of the buyer but is the best equipped one in our eyes. That’s why this is our recommendation -- but only if you primarily drive alone or spend more time in the second row.

In our opinion, Mahindra should have kept just a single fully loaded variant that had a slightly lower price tag than the B6(O). Over the existing features set, it should also have had equipment like passenger airbag, steering-mounted audio controls, height-adjustable driver seat and driver armrest.

Read More on : Bolero diesel