Likely to come with the same petrol and diesel engines as the standard 3 Series sedan

BMW to launch the 3 Series Gran Limousine on January 21, 2021.

It is 120mm longer and has a 110mm longer wheelbase compared to the standard version.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine offers 43mm of extra legroom at the rear.

BMW is expected to offer it with a similar feature list as the 3 Series sedan.

It will come at a premium over the standard sedan priced from Rs 42.30 lakh to Rs 49.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW launched the seventh-gen 3 Series sedan in India in August 2019. The carmaker is now ready to bring its longer wheelbase version, called the Gran Limousine, to our market on January 21, 2021. What deserves a mention is that India will be the first country to get its right-hand drive version, as opposed to China.

Under the bonnet, the 3 Series Gran Limousine could come with the same petrol and diesel engines as the standard 3 Series. BMW offers the standard sedan with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune: 190PS/400Nm and 260PS/400Nm, and a 2.0-litre diesel unit producing 190PS and 400Nm. An 8-speed automatic transmission is offered as standard across all engine options.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine has an extended wheelbase of +110mm and is longer by 120mm compared to the standard 3 Series. Apart from that, it looks identical to the latter with the same exterior design including the LED headlamps and tail lamps.

While the cabin layout is nearly the same as the standard version, the 3 Series Gran Limousine offers 43mm of additional legroom at the rear. Rear passengers can also expect improved comfort thanks to the revised headrests and cushions along with a centre armrest. BMW is expected to offer the 3 Series Gran Limousine with a similar feature list as the standard sedan that includes wireless charging, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, and ambient lighting.

BMW is likely to replace the 3 Series GT with the 3 Series Gran Limousine model. It is expected to be priced at a premium over the standard 3 Series priced between Rs 42.30 lakh and Rs 49.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

