Best Compact Sedan Of The Year: Which One Would You Choose?

Out of the six sedans on offer, which one would you pick?

The compact segment continues to be one of the most popular when it comes to sedans. This can be credited to strong players such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the Hyundai Verna, and the Honda City. They offer great practicality, creature comforts and are quite adept at ferrying you around. With as many as six offerings, which compact sedan can truly be called the king of the segment? That’s where you enter the picture, and root in the favour of your favourite model. The round two of the Auto Premier League consists of the compact sedan segment, voting for which will begin on June 10 at 12pm. The compact sedan is part of Auto Premier League ’s round 2 and voting will begin on June 10 at 12PM.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (Rs 8.31 lakh to Rs 11.09 lakh)

Maruti’s compact sedan, the Ciaz, has more or less been the chart topper every month when it comes to segment-wise sales. It is the only sedan on the list to be offered with a mild-hybrid petrol powertrain. The facelifted Ciaz was launched in 2018. Maruti introduced two new shades and safety features such as overspeed alert and front seatbelt reminder with the update.

Pros:

Space. A genuine 5-seater sedan, gobbles up the family happily.

Fuel efficiency. Mild-hybrid tech on petrol ensures your wallet remains fat.

Well-equipped lower variants.

Value for money. Aggressive pricing undercuts most of its competition.

Cons:

Misses out on a few good to have features such as a sunroof and six airbags.

Automatic is an old 4-speed torque converter.

Skoda Rapid (Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh)

The entry-level Skoda, now a petrol-only offering with just one turbo-petrol engine after the BS6 upgrade, is the most affordable sedan of the lot. It is one of the three compact sedans on the list to feature a turbocharged engine. While it is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox for now, an AT is expected soon.

Pros:

Classy mature styling.

Fit and finish of the interiors.

Great new service and warranty packages.

Cons:

No diesel option.

Short feature list.

Toyota Yaris (Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh)

Toyota entered the compact sedan segment rather late, in 2018, with the Yaris. It has been a petrol-only offering since its launch but one of its highlights is that it gets an AT option right from the base variant. The Yaris also gets segment-first features including roof-mounted AC, seven airbags and 60:40 rear folding split seats.

Pros:

Segment-first features: roof-mounted rear AC vents with ambient lighting, 60:40 split folding rear seats, acoustic and vibration control glass, solar energy-absorbing windshield with infrared cut off, infotainment system with air gesture control.

Class-leading ride comfort.

Premium interior quality.

Easy to use and refined petrol engine.

Up to class-leading 7 airbags. Cavernous 476-litre boot with folding rear seats.

Cons:

No diesel engine available.

Not a very wide car.

Quirky styling

Few feature misses: Reach-adjustable steering, auto-dimming IRVM, LED headlights, sunroof, vanity mirror illumination.

Infotainment system looks aftermarket. Glares under harsh sunlight.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are optional.

Honda City (Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh)

The City, first introduced in 1998 in India, is the oldest contestant of the lot. While the next-gen model is set to be launched soon, the current-gen City is quite well-equipped as well. It features paddle shifters, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, cruise control, and automatic climate control.

Pros:

Good interiors and build quality.

At 510 litres, the City’s boot is among the most spacious in the segment.

The petrol City is among the most fuel-efficient automatic cars in its segment.

Cons:

The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is laggy.

The Honda City gets touch-based AC controls in its top-spec variant, which are not easy to use while driving.

No diesel engine option.

Volkswagen Vento (Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh)

The Volkswagen Vento has remained largely unchanged for a good part of a decade. The 2020 Vento is also offered with a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine like its cousin, the Rapid. The Vento is also offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. Both the Rapid and the Vento are amongst torquiest petrol sedans on the list.

Pros:

Classy European styling.

Fit and finish of the interiors.

Great stability around corners.

Cons:

No more 7-speed DSG gearbox.

No more diesel engine options.

Hyundai Verna (Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 15.09 lakh)

Hyundai launched the facelifted Verna recently. It is offered with the widest range of engines: two petrol and a diesel, making it the only compact sedan to get a BS6 diesel engine. It is the most powerful model on the list thanks to its turbocharged petrol motor as well. Hyundai offers the sedan with segment-first features including ventilated front seats, smart trunk, tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charging and eSIM powered connected technology.

Pros:

Gets a sporty 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Automatic transmission available with all engine options.

Loaded with modern features like connected car tech, wireless charger, ventilated seats, paddle shifters and a sunroof.

Cons:

1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is exclusive to the top variant, with an automatic transmission.

The price jump is high with new BS6 powertrains.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

