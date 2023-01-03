English | हिंदी

Save Over Rs 72,000 On Honda Cars This January

Modified On Jan 03, 2023 04:10 PM By Shreyash for Honda City

The carmaker is also offering perks on previous year's units of the Amaze

Honda Cars Collage

  • Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 72,340 on Honda WR-V.

  • Fifth-gen Honda City is offered with discounts of up to Rs 72,145.

  • Honda Amaze can be had with benefits of up to Rs 43,144.

  • Avail savings of up to Rs 15,000 on Honda Jazz.

  • Fourth-gen Honda City is available with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

  • Honda City Hybrid is not carrying any benefits.

Honda has released the first set of offers for 2023 across most of its lineup. The WR-V receives the most benefits this time, followed by the fifth-generation Honda City, with the carmaker also offering incentives on MY2022 (manufacturing year) units of the Amaze.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer detail

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 35,340

Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Discount

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 72,340

  • Buyers can either opt for a cash discount or free accessories.

  • The offers are valid on all petrol models of the WR-V.

  • The WR-V is retailed between Rs 9.31 and Rs 12.31 lakh.

  • In the coming months, Honda’s crossover is set to be discontinued.

Fifth-generation Honda City

Fifth-Gen Honda City

Offers

Amount

MT

CVT

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 32,145

Up to Rs 22,642 

Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Rs 7,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Discount

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 72,145

Up Rs 62,642

  • The manual grades of the compact sedan get higher benefits in form of either cash discount or free accessories.

  • All other benefits remain the same for both MT and CVT variants.

  • Fifth-gen Honda City is priced from Rs 11.57 lakh to Rs 15.52 lakh. There is no offer for the range-topping hybrid variant of the fifth-gen sedan.

  • Offers are only valid on petrol variants of the compact sedan.

  • The facelifted Honda City is in the works and has been spied testing in India.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amount

MY 2022

MY 2023

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 12,144

Up to Rs 6,047 

Exchange Bonus

NA

NA

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Discount

Rs 20,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 6,000

Rs 6,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 43,144

Up Rs 27,047

  • Customers can save more on previous year’s inventory of the Honda Amaze. However, do note that buying cars manufactured in 2022 may affect the resale value as compared to buying a MY2023 unit.

  • Like Honda WR-V and fifth-generation City, customers can either opt for cash discounts or free accessories with Amaze.

  • For the newer units of the subcompact sedan, benefits of the cash discount or free accessories, and car exchange discount are halved.

  • The above mentioned offers can only be availed with petrol variants of the sub-four metre sedan.

  • Prices for the subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.63 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

  • Honda’s premium hatchback does not come with a cash discount nor free accessories, but it can be availed with benefits such as loyalty bonus, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

  • The offers are applicable to all variants of Jazz.

  • Honda Jazz is priced from Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh. Like the WR-V, it is also expected to be discontinued relatively soon.

Fourth-generation Honda City

Fourth-Gen Honda City

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Rs 5,000

  • The fourth-generation Honda City is only offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

  • This generation of compact sedan will get discontinued in the coming months.

  • It is only offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (making 119PS and 145Nm) which delivers power via a five-speed manual transmission.

  • Prices for the fourth-generation Honda City start from Rs 9.50 lakh and top at Rs 10 lakh.

Note

  • The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on where you live. So, please visit the Honda showroom nearest to you for more details.

  • Offers are only valid for petrol models.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

