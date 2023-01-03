Modified On Jan 03, 2023 04:10 PM By Shreyash for Honda City

The carmaker is also offering perks on previous year's units of the Amaze

Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 72,340 on Honda WR-V.

Fifth-gen Honda City is offered with discounts of up to Rs 72,145.

Honda Amaze can be had with benefits of up to Rs 43,144.

Avail savings of up to Rs 15,000 on Honda Jazz.

Fourth-gen Honda City is available with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

Honda City Hybrid is not carrying any benefits.

Honda has released the first set of offers for 2023 across most of its lineup. The WR-V receives the most benefits this time, followed by the fifth-generation Honda City, with the carmaker also offering incentives on MY2022 (manufacturing year) units of the Amaze.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer detail

Honda WR-V

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 35,340 Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Discount Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 72,340

Buyers can either opt for a cash discount or free accessories.

The offers are valid on all petrol models of the WR-V.

The WR-V is retailed between Rs 9.31 and Rs 12.31 lakh.

In the coming months, Honda’s crossover is set to be discontinued.

Fifth-generation Honda City

Offers Amount MT CVT Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 32,145 Up to Rs 22,642 Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Rs 7,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 72,145 Up Rs 62,642

The manual grades of the compact sedan get higher benefits in form of either cash discount or free accessories.

All other benefits remain the same for both MT and CVT variants.

Fifth-gen Honda City is priced from Rs 11.57 lakh to Rs 15.52 lakh. There is no offer for the range-topping hybrid variant of the fifth-gen sedan.

Offers are only valid on petrol variants of the compact sedan.

The facelifted Honda City is in the works and has been spied testing in India.

Honda Amaze

Offers Amount MY 2022 MY 2023 Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 12,144 Up to Rs 6,047 Exchange Bonus NA NA Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,144 Up Rs 27,047

Customers can save more on previous year’s inventory of the Honda Amaze. However, do note that buying cars manufactured in 2022 may affect the resale value as compared to buying a MY2023 unit.

Like Honda WR-V and fifth-generation City, customers can either opt for cash discounts or free accessories with Amaze.

For the newer units of the subcompact sedan, benefits of the cash discount or free accessories, and car exchange discount are halved.

The above mentioned offers can only be availed with petrol variants of the sub-four metre sedan.

Prices for the subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.63 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Offers Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Honda’s premium hatchback does not come with a cash discount nor free accessories, but it can be availed with benefits such as loyalty bonus, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The offers are applicable to all variants of Jazz.

Honda Jazz is priced from Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh. Like the WR-V, it is also expected to be discontinued relatively soon.

Fourth-generation Honda City

Offers Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Rs 5,000

The fourth-generation Honda City is only offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

This generation of compact sedan will get discontinued in the coming months.

It is only offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (making 119PS and 145Nm) which delivers power via a five-speed manual transmission.

Prices for the fourth-generation Honda City start from Rs 9.50 lakh and top at Rs 10 lakh.

Note

The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on where you live. So, please visit the Honda showroom nearest to you for more details.

Offers are only valid for petrol models.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

