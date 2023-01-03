Save Over Rs 72,000 On Honda Cars This January
Modified On Jan 03, 2023 04:10 PM By Shreyash for Honda City
The carmaker is also offering perks on previous year's units of the Amaze
-
Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 72,340 on Honda WR-V.
-
Fifth-gen Honda City is offered with discounts of up to Rs 72,145.
-
Honda Amaze can be had with benefits of up to Rs 43,144.
-
Avail savings of up to Rs 15,000 on Honda Jazz.
-
Fourth-gen Honda City is available with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.
-
Honda City Hybrid is not carrying any benefits.
Honda has released the first set of offers for 2023 across most of its lineup. The WR-V receives the most benefits this time, followed by the fifth-generation Honda City, with the carmaker also offering incentives on MY2022 (manufacturing year) units of the Amaze.
Let’s have a look at model-wise offer detail
Honda WR-V
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 35,340
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 7,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 72,340
-
Buyers can either opt for a cash discount or free accessories.
-
The offers are valid on all petrol models of the WR-V.
-
The WR-V is retailed between Rs 9.31 and Rs 12.31 lakh.
-
In the coming months, Honda’s crossover is set to be discontinued.
Fifth-generation Honda City
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
MT
|
CVT
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 32,145
|
Up to Rs 22,642
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 72,145
|
Up Rs 62,642
-
The manual grades of the compact sedan get higher benefits in form of either cash discount or free accessories.
-
All other benefits remain the same for both MT and CVT variants.
-
Fifth-gen Honda City is priced from Rs 11.57 lakh to Rs 15.52 lakh. There is no offer for the range-topping hybrid variant of the fifth-gen sedan.
-
Offers are only valid on petrol variants of the compact sedan.
-
The facelifted Honda City is in the works and has been spied testing in India.
Honda Amaze
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
MY 2022
|
MY 2023
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 12,144
|
Up to Rs 6,047
|
Exchange Bonus
|
NA
|
NA
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 6,000
|
Rs 6,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 43,144
|
Up Rs 27,047
-
Customers can save more on previous year’s inventory of the Honda Amaze. However, do note that buying cars manufactured in 2022 may affect the resale value as compared to buying a MY2023 unit.
-
Like Honda WR-V and fifth-generation City, customers can either opt for cash discounts or free accessories with Amaze.
-
For the newer units of the subcompact sedan, benefits of the cash discount or free accessories, and car exchange discount are halved.
-
The above mentioned offers can only be availed with petrol variants of the sub-four metre sedan.
-
Prices for the subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.63 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh.
Honda Jazz
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 7,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 15,000
-
Honda’s premium hatchback does not come with a cash discount nor free accessories, but it can be availed with benefits such as loyalty bonus, exchange bonus and corporate discount.
-
The offers are applicable to all variants of Jazz.
-
Honda Jazz is priced from Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh. Like the WR-V, it is also expected to be discontinued relatively soon.
Fourth-generation Honda City
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 5,000
-
The fourth-generation Honda City is only offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.
-
This generation of compact sedan will get discontinued in the coming months.
-
It is only offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (making 119PS and 145Nm) which delivers power via a five-speed manual transmission.
-
Prices for the fourth-generation Honda City start from Rs 9.50 lakh and top at Rs 10 lakh.
Note
-
The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on where you live. So, please visit the Honda showroom nearest to you for more details.
-
Offers are only valid for petrol models.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
