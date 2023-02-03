Grab Deals Of Over Rs 72,000 On Honda Cars This February
Modified On Feb 03, 2023 01:23 PM By Shreyash for Honda City 4th Generation
Honda is also offering benefits on previous year’s units of the Amaze.
-
Maximum benefits of up to Rs 72,493 are offered on fifth-generation Honda City.
-
Save up to Rs 72,039 on Honda WR-V.
-
Get discounts of up to Rs 33,296 on Honda Amaze.
-
Avail savings of up to Rs 15,000 on Honda Jazz.
-
The fourth-generation Honda City can only be had with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.
-
No benefits are offered on either hybrid or diesel models.
-
Offers are valid throughout February 2023.
Honda is back with its new set of offers for February 2023 on most of its models. The fifth-generation City comes with the highest benefits, closely followed by the WR-V. The benefits this month are only offered on the petrol variants of each car, excluding the City Hybrid as well.
Let’s have look at model-wise offer details below:
Fifth-Generation City
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
MT
|
CVT
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional)
|
Up to Rs 32,493
|
Up to Rs 21,643
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Discount
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 72,493
|
Up Rs 61,643
-
The manual trims of the fifth-generation City get most cash benefits, or the optional free accessories amounting higher than that of automatic variants.
-
The other benefits remain the same for both manual and automatic trims.
-
No benefits are offered on either hybrid or diesel models.
-
Fifth-generation City is priced from Rs 11.87 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh.
Also Read: National Green Hydrogen Mission Outlay Announced In Budget 2023; Toyota Extends Support For It
WR-V
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
SV MT
|
VX MT
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional)
|
Up to Rs 35,039
|
Up to Rs 23,792
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Discount
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 7,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up To Rs 72,039
|
Up to 50,792
-
The lower SV trim is offered with more cash discount and Honda car exchange discount, compared to the VX trim.
-
Above-mentioned offers are valid on petrol grades only.
-
Honda may discontinue the subcompact crossover in the coming months.
-
Currently, the WRV is sold between Rs 9.11 lakh to 12.31 lakh.
Also Read: 7 Things To Know About The New Android Auto That’s Now Available For All Cars
Amaze
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
MY 2022
|
MY 2023
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional)
|
Up to Rs 12,296
|
Up to Rs 6,198
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Discount
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 6,000
|
Rs 6,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 33,296
|
Up to Rs 27,198
-
The MY22 units of the Amaze come with more savings.
-
For the MY23 units, the cash discount is reduced to half, while the cash value of the free accessories also reduces.
-
Above mentioned offers are valid throughout the range.
-
Honda has recently discontinued the diesel variants of the subcompact sedan.
-
Prices for the Amaze range between Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 9.48 lakh.
Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2022 may have a lower resale value than an MY23 model.
Jazz
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 7,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 15,000
-
Honda’s premium hatchback misses out on the option of cash discount or free accessories, and also the exchange bonus.
-
It is only carrying benefits such as a loyalty bonus, Honda car exchange bonus and corporate discount, which are valid throughout the range.
-
Honda Jazz is priced from Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh.
Fourth-generation City
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 5,000
-
The fourth-generation City is only offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. It offers the least savings of the lineup.
-
It is only available with a 1.5-litre petrol (making 119PS/145Nm) mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
-
Available in two trims: SV and V.
-
This generation of the sedan is set to be discontinued in coming months.
-
Currently, it is priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Note
-
The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the state or city, so please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
Read More on : City 4th Generation on road price
- Renew Honda City 4th Generation Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful