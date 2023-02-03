English | हिंदी

Grab Deals Of Over Rs 72,000 On Honda Cars This February

Modified On Feb 03, 2023 01:23 PM

Honda is also offering benefits on previous year’s units of the Amaze.

Honda City, WR-V and Amaze

  • Maximum benefits of up to Rs 72,493 are offered on fifth-generation Honda City.

  • Save up to Rs 72,039 on Honda WR-V.

  • Get discounts of up to Rs 33,296 on Honda Amaze.

  • Avail savings of up to Rs 15,000 on Honda Jazz.

  • The fourth-generation Honda City can only be had with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

  • No benefits are offered on either hybrid or diesel models.

  • Offers are valid throughout February 2023.

Honda is back with its new set of offers for February 2023 on most of its models. The fifth-generation City comes with the highest benefits, closely followed by the WR-V. The benefits this month are only offered on the petrol variants of each car, excluding the City Hybrid as well.

Let’s have look at model-wise offer details below:

Fifth-Generation City

Fifth-generation Honda City

Offers

Amount

MT

CVT

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Free Accessories (Optional)

Up to Rs 32,493

Up to Rs 21,643

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Discount

Rs 7,000

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 72,493

Up Rs 61,643

  • The manual trims of the fifth-generation City get most cash benefits, or the optional free accessories amounting higher than that of automatic variants.

  • The other benefits remain the same for both manual and automatic trims.

  • No benefits are offered on either hybrid or diesel models.

  • Fifth-generation City is priced from Rs 11.87 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh.

WR-V

Honda WR-V

Offers

Amount

SV MT

VX MT

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Free Accessories (Optional)

Up to Rs 35,039

Up to Rs 23,792

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Discount

Rs 7,000

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up To Rs 72,039

Up to 50,792

  • The lower SV trim is offered with more cash discount and Honda car exchange discount, compared to the VX trim.

  • Above-mentioned offers are valid on petrol grades only.

  • Honda may discontinue the subcompact crossover in the coming months.

  • Currently, the WRV is sold between Rs 9.11 lakh to 12.31 lakh.

Amaze

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amount

MY 2022

MY 2023

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Free Accessories (Optional)

Up to Rs 12,296

Up to Rs 6,198 

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Discount

N.A.

N.A.

Corporate Discount

Rs 6,000

Rs 6,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 33,296

Up to Rs 27,198

  • The MY22 units of the Amaze come with more savings.

  • For the MY23 units, the cash discount is reduced to half, while the cash value of the free accessories also reduces.

  • Above mentioned offers are valid throughout the range.

  • Honda has recently discontinued the diesel variants of the subcompact sedan.

  • Prices for the Amaze range between Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 9.48 lakh.

Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2022 may have a lower resale value than an MY23 model.

Jazz

Honda Jazz

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

  • Honda’s premium hatchback misses out on the option of cash discount or free accessories, and also the exchange bonus.

  • It is only carrying benefits such as a loyalty bonus, Honda car exchange bonus and corporate discount, which are valid throughout the range.

  • Honda Jazz is priced from Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh.

Fourth-generation City

Fourth-Gen Honda City

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Rs 5,000

  • The fourth-generation City is only offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. It offers the least savings of the lineup.

  • It is only available with a 1.5-litre petrol (making 119PS/145Nm) mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

  • Available in two trims: SV and V.

  • This generation of the sedan is set to be discontinued in coming months.

  • Currently, it is priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Note

  • The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the state or city, so please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

  • Honda City
  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda WR-V
  • Honda Jazz
  • Honda City 4th Generation
