Published On Dec 01, 2022 06:42 PM By Tarun for Honda City 4th Generation

Honda is also offering the option of free accessories on almost all models except the fourth-generation City

Up to Rs 72,145 off on the fifth-generation City; only Rs 5,000 off on its predecessor.

Honda WR-V can be availed 3of with maximum benefits of up to Rs 72,340.

The carmaker is offering the Jazz with offers of up to Rs 37,047.

Get up to Rs 43,144 off on the Amaze.

There are no offers on diesel models.

All offers valid till the end of 2022.

As the end of the year approaches, many carmakers have started rolling out heavy discounts and offers to finish on a high note. Honda is one such carmaker as it is offering benefits of over Rs 72,000 on all its models, namely, the fourth- and fifth-generation City sedans, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V. You can ask for cash or free accessories, exchange, loyalty, and corporate discounts, all of which remain applicable till the end of 2022.

So, if you’re planning to purchase any of these Honda cars in December, here’s how much you can save:

Models Cash Discount / Free accessories Exchange discount Loyalty Bonus Loyalty Exchange bonus Corporate discount Total City (5th Generation) Up to Rs 30,000 / Rs 32,145 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 7,000 Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 72,145 City (4th Generation) - - Rs 5,000 - - Up to Rs 5,000 WR-V Rs 30,000 / Rs 35,340 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 7,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 72,340 Jazz Rs 10,000 / Rs 12,047 Rs 10,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 7,000 Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 37,047 Amaze Rs 10,000 / Rs 12,144 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 - Rs 6,000 Up to Rs 43,144

All of the above mentioned offers are for the petrol models. There are no offers for the diesel variants of the fifth-generation City, Amaze and WR-V.

Save for the fourth-generation City, all Honda models are available with cash discount or free accessories this month.

The fifth-generation City’s petrol-MT variants are offered with a cash benefit of Rs 30,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 32,145. The CVT variants come with the choice of cash discount or free accessories, worth Rs 20,000 or up to Rs 22,642, respectively. In total, you can save up to Rs 72,145 with the sedan.

The fourth-gen City can only be availed of with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

The WR-V is offered with the maximum benefits from Honda this month. You can save up to Rs 72,340 by choosing the crossover.

The Honda Jazz hatchback is available with benefits of up to Rs 37,047, including cash and exchange discounts of Rs 10,000, each.

Honda’s subcompact sedan, the Amaze, comes with total discounts of up to Rs 43,144 but misses out on a loyalty exchange benefit altogether.

You might need to hurry up for the Honda Jazz, WR-V and fourth-generation City as they will be discontinued in the coming months.

Note: The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on where you live. So, please visit the Honda showroom nearest to you for more details.

