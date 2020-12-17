Modified On Dec 17, 2020 02:57 PM By CarDekho for Volkswagen Polo

No discounts and benefits available on Tata Altroz and new Hyundai i20

The premium hatchback segment has seen some new additions this year, starting with the Tata Altroz, facelifted Honda Jazz , Volkswagen Polo with a more powerful yet efficient TSI motor, and the third generation Hyundai i20. If you are planning to buy any of these hatchbacks, then here are all the year-end discounts and offers you can avail.

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Maruti Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 6,000 Additional Offers - Total Rs 31,000

Being the most popular in the segment, it comes with decent offers and benefits. You can avail a maximum discount of up to Rs 31,000 with the Baleno .

It gets a flat cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate benefits of Rs 6,000.

Prices of Baleno start at Rs 5.63 lakh and go up to Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Glanza

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 5,000 Additional Offers - Total Rs 30,000

Toyota Glanza is offering similar discounts and offers as the Maruti Baleno. There is just a difference of Rs 1,000 between them.

You can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. If you can only avail the cash discount then you will get an additional Rs 5,000 with the Baleno. However, taking their CD and exchange bonus together, they offer the same benefits.

With Toyota Glanza, you can avail a maximum discount of up to Rs 30,000, the least in the segment.

Prices of Glanza start at Rs 7.01 lakh up to Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Polo

Offers Amount Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 15,000 Additional Offers Rs 10,000 Total Rs 45,000

Volkswagen Polo is being offered with the highest discounts and benefits in this segment. You can avail the maximum corporate discount with the Polo.

There is no cash discount available, but you have an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate benefits of Rs 15,000 and loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

With Polo, you can avail a maximum discount of up to Rs 45,000.

Prices start from Rs 5.87 lakh up to Rs 9.61 lakh (ex-showroom), making it among the costliest hatchbacks in the country.

Honda Jazz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits - Additional Offers - Total Up to Rs 40,000

Honda Jazz recently got a facelift with subtle styling changes, a couple of new features and a BS6 compliant petrol motor. However, its highly fuel efficient 1.5 Litre i-DTEC motor has been discontinued.

Jazz is available with maximum discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

There are no corporate offers or loyalty bonus available, but you can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Jazz is offered with the highest cash discount in this segment.

Honda Jazz is priced from Rs 7.5 lakh up to Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda WR-V

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits - Additional Offers - Total Up to Rs 40,000

Honda WR-V is a cross hatch that is costlier than many premium hatchbacks due to its unique design.

Due to its price range, it is considered by buyers who are going for premium hatchbacks or sub-4-metre SUVs.

The WR-V gets the same offers and benefits as Jazz, including a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. You can avail maximum offers of up to Rs 40,000.

One big advantage that it has over the Jazz is that it offers a diesel engine. One disadvantage is that there is no automatic transmission on offer even with the petrol engine.

Prices of WR-V start at Rs 8.49 lakh up to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Final Takeaway

Volkswagen Polo is available with highest discounts, followed by Honda Jazz and WR-V. The least offers are seen on the Baleno and Glanza. Tata Altroz continues to be offered without any discounts, primarily because of its high popularity. The new i20 has been launched recently and for some months, is unlikely to get an offer.

