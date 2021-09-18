Anand Mahindra Jokes About Building Amphibious Vehicles After Sharing This Video of A Thar Crossing A River

Modified On Sep 18, 2021 05:55 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar

The Thar’s water wading capabilities will wow you, but river crossings can be dangerous even for 4x4s

After seeing one of his company’s SUVs wading its way through a flooded road, Anand Mahindra joked on Twitter about creating “a new vertical called Mahindra Amphibious Vehicles”. His tweet was a response to this year’s monsoon that brought heavy rainfall, flooded streets, and damaged infrastructure in many cities across the country. He also tweeted another video that shows someone driving their Thar through dangerously deep waters. Check it out:

In response to this video, Anand Mahindra received numerous comments and complaints from people for ‘promoting’ such a stunt. We suggest you abstain from driving any car across a raging river in bad weather, and we just hope that the driver wouldn’t do this again. We’re glad that the Mahindra Thar didn’t get rolled over or swept away despite the second and even more dangerous crossing. It’s a cautionary tale for off-roading enthusiasts who might overestimate their factory-stock SUV’s wading capability. Note that the Mahindra Thar is rated for wading in up to 650mm of water.

The tweet about Mahindra’s amphibious vehicles (MAVs) follows another video that Anand Mahindra had tweeted. It showed a Bolero wading through a flooded city street in Gujarat. The rooftop lights tell us that the SUV bonnet-deep in water is a Police vehicle that could have been responding to an emergency! The video was widely circulated on social media, so we hope that authorities take notice and ramp up the drainage system to prepare better for next year’s monsoon.

Global warming and climate change is expected to make rains, flash floods, and generally violent monsoons more common. Besides, neither the Police-spec Bolero nor the factory-spec Thar is built to wade through bonnet-deep water, andit was a matter of chance that neither SUV broke down in the videos. If you need to make your SUV flood-proof, you first need to add at least a snorkel air intake to prevent the engine from taking in dirty floodwater and becoming water-locked. We’d recommend a lift kit, underbody protection, first aid kit, emergency snacks, and a snorkel exhaust to boot if you’re preparing for the worst.

For everyone else, it’s best to avoid crossing a flooded road or stream in a car. Open the bonnet and note where the air intake is (it’s usually a plastic pipe connected to the air filter box). Measure the approximate height of this air inlet, and that’s your maximum wading capacity. If you get enough time to respond to an incoming flood, you can park your car temporarily in a secure, elevated location where it can stay while you wait for the floodwater to drain away. That said, we can’t help thinking how Mahindra’s amphibious vehicles might turn out to be…

Read More on : Mahindra Thar on road price