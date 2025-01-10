All The Porsche And Skoda Cars Expected To Be Showcased At The Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Along with other models, Skoda will feature the latest iteration of a sporty sedan once sold in India, while Porsche will present a couple of EVs alongside the 911

In just a week, Pragati Maidan in Delhi will host the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, featuring some of the latest models from various carmakers. Porsche and Skoda will also join the list of global exhibitors, set to unveil some popular models that will surely resonate among car enthusiasts.

Although these brands are also expected to showcase models from their current lineup as well, we highlight new Skoda and Porsche models to be unveiled at the 2025 Auto Expo in this report.

Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda is expected to debut the new Octavia RS in India at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo. The standard Octavia was last sold in India in 2023 but was discontinued due to the implementation of BS6 Phase-2 norms. However, the Czech automaker is expected to re-launch the Octavia RS in the coming months, following its showcase at the expo. It will likely be powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 265 PS and 370 Nm.

New-gen Skoda Superb

The new-generation Skoda Superb will also make its India debut at the 2025 Auto Expo. It is expected to be launched later this year and will likely be sold as a fully imported unit, similar to the current Superb. The new-gen car comes packing an evolutionary design and a redesigned interior with plenty of features. Globally, it is offered with multiple engine options, however, the India-spec Superb could continue to be powered by a 190 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will also make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo. It has already been spotted testing on our roads, featuring exterior and interior updates. Key features include a 12.9-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front-row seats. The new-generation Kodiaq is expected to be offered with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, on our shores.

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda also plans to showcase the Enyaq electric SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo. Recently, the automaker globally unveiled the 2025 Enyaq, featuring major updates to its exterior and interior. However, the model expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo could be the pre-facelift version. The Enyaq is available with multiple battery pack options in international markets, offering a claimed range of up to 566 km, although powertrain details for the India-spec model are yet to be revealed.

Porsche 911 Facelift

Porsche will showcase the updated 911 with minor design tweaks at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is offered with multiple powertrain options in India, however, the bigger talking point is the new 541 PS 3.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a hybrid system. It comes equipped with features such as a 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.9-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, and ambient lighting. Prices range between Rs 1.98 crore and Rs 2.75 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche Macan EV

Launched in early 2024 in India, the Porsche Macan EV will make its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025. It is priced between Rs 1.21 crore and Rs 1.68 crore (ex-showroom) and is available with multiple battery pack options, offering a claimed range of up to 641 km. Feature highlights include a 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.9-inch infotainment system, a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

Updated Porsche Taycan

Porsche will also present the updated Taycan at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. In India, it is available in 4S and Turbo variants with a battery pack option of up to 105 kWh. The top-spec Taycan features an 884 PS/890 Nm dual electric motor setup, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds. It comes equipped with features such as a 4-zone climate control system, powered front seats with ventilation and memory functions, and a head-up display.

Porsche Panamera GTS

Finally, Porsche will showcase the third-generation Panamera at the upcoming Auto Expo. Design changes in the 2025 Panamera are evolutionary, however, the cabin gets revamped with a triple-screen setup, comprising an infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a display for the front-row passenger. It is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that puts out 353 PS and 500 Nm.

Share your thoughts in the comments below on which of the above-mentioned models you are excited to take a closer look at during the 2025 Auto Expo.