Skoda At Auto Expo 2025: New SUVs, Two Popular Sedans, And An EV Concept

Along with well-admired sedans among car lovers, Skoda presented multiple SUVs, including a concept model that highlights the brand's design vision

At the ongoing Auto Expo, one of the brands that generated the most buzz is Skoda, which, with unveilings like the Superb, also showcased a sedan that had a strong following among Indian car buyers. In addition, the Czech automaker also revealed a concept alongside the Kylaq and Kushaq from its current offerings. Here's a look at all the Skoda reveals at the 2025 Auto Expo.

Skoda Octavia vRS

Skoda made the India debut of the new-gen Octavia vRS at the 2025 Auto Expo. Compared to the previous Octavia vRS sold in our market, the next-gen model features sportier styling, highlighted by its blacked-out grille, alloy wheels, and boot lip spoiler. It is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 265 PS and 370 Nm, and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. We expect Skoda to launch the 2025 Octavia vRS by the end of this year, with a price tag of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kodiaq

After being spied for the first time in 2024, the next-gen Skoda Kodiaq was officially revealed at the Auto Expo. It features subtle design tweaks but gets a completely revamped cabin that feels more premium and upmarket over the ongoing model. Although it is offered with multiple engine options globally, the India-spec 2025 Kodiaq is likely to feature the same 190 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and is expected to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Superb

Skoda is also expected to launch the fourth-gen Superb in India by the end of 2025, with the premium sedan being showcased at the expo. Like the current Superb, it is expected to be offered as a fully imported unit and will likely command a price point of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Superb will likely feature a 204 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a front-wheel drivetrain.

Also Check Out: All The Custom Cars Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025

Skoda Elroq

Moving on to EVs, Skoda presented the Elroq electric SUV at the Auto Expo, showcasing the carmaker's modern design language. Details on the Elroq's launch are still awaited, but if it is brought to India, it will likely be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BYD Atto 3. Globally, Elroq is offered with multiple powertrain options, delivering a claimed range of up to 581 km.

Skoda Vision 7S Concept

We also got a closer look at the Skoda Vision 7S Concept, revealed for the first time in India since its global debut in 2022. It stands out with its muscular appearance and boasts a minimalist interior made from environmentally friendly materials. The Vision 7S Concept is equipped with an 89 kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP-claimed range of up to 600 km. It will not go into production and only previews Skoda's design direction for its upcoming EVs.

Skoda Kylaq and Kushaq

Amongst its current offerings, Skoda showcased the Kylaq and Kushaq at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Kylaq is a sub-4m SUV offering from Skoda, which recently made headlines due to its 5-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating. It is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq, on the other hand, is a compact SUV that competes with models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate. Prices for the Kushaq start from Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Let us know in the comments below which of the Skoda models grabbed your eyeballs the most at the 2025 Auto Expo.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Similar Read: Top SUVs Showcased And Launched In India At Auto Expo 2025