All New Maruti, Tata and Hyundai Cars That Will Be Unveiled And Launched At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

While the top two carmakers are expected to go fully electric, Tata’s expo line-up is expected to be a mix of both ICE and EVs

One of the biggest automotive events in India, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, is right around the corner and we have already covered all the carmakers who will be present at the expo. While multiple companies will unveil and launch their new offerings for the Indian market, let us focus on what the top three carmakers in India have in store for us. With Maruti’s first-ever EV, Hyundai electrifying its bestseller and Tata bringing back a popular moniker from the 1990s, we are expecting the expo to be electrifying (pun intended) this time around.

Maruti e Vitara

Expected Price: Rs 22 lakh

Maruti e Vitara was showcased first in the 2023 auto expo as the ‘eVX’ concept. The model that will be shown this year is likely to be the production-spec version of Maruti’s first electric car. The carmaker has teased the EV a couple of times, and we know the Indian model’s exterior is similar to the globally unveiled Suzuki e Vitara. We expect the e Vitara to be packed with features aiding comfort and convenience to help it put a strong fight against its rivals. The Indian version is expected to share the same powertrain as the global-spec offering, which gets two battery pack options: a 49 kWh and a larger 61 kWh. We expect it to offer a claimed range of over 500 km.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh

Hyundai recently gave us a sneak peek at the cabin of the Creta Electric, along with the specifications of its powertrain, ahead of its launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Although its dashboard has similarities with that of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, it does get small differences to set the two apart. To power the Creta Electric, Hyundai will be offering the EV with a choice of two battery packs: a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, both powered by a single motor setup churning out 135 PS and 171 PS, respectively. The standard battery pack has an ARAI-claimed range of 390 km, while the larger pack comes with an ARAI-claimed range of 473 km.

Tata Sierra EV and ICE

Sierra EV Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

Sierra ICE Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh

The Tata Sierra EV will be showcased for the third time, now at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with its prior appearance at the 2020 auto expo as a concept and then in 2023 as a more evolved model. The EV is expected to feature a 60-80 kWh battery and a claimed range of over 500 km.

The Sierra ICE, on the other hand, is yet to make its first appearance at a public event. We expect it to be showcased along with its EV counterpart at the upcoming expo. Under the hood, the Sierra is expected to feature a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 170 PS and 280 Nm. Tata might offer the Sierra with another engine option as well: the 2-litre diesel engine that has an output of 170 PS and 350 Nm, similar to what is present on the Tata Harrier.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh

This will be the third consecutive appearance of the Tata Harrier EV, which debuted as a concept at Auto Expo 2023 and was showcased as a more evolved version in 2024. Test mules of the EV have been spotted multiple times on the road, suggesting that its design will have similarities with the concept that was showcased earlier. The Tata Harrier is expected to share features with its ICE sibling and for powertrain it is expected to get two motors to enable AWD and a claimed range of over 500 km.

Are you excited about the line-up offered by Maruti, Hyundai and Tata at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 or is there some other car you prefer? Let us know in the comments.

