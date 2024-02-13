Published On Feb 13, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Renault Duster 2025

Apart from the new infotainment touchscreen and driver display, the new Duster will also come with a hybrid powertrain and ADAS features

The new-gen Renault Duster has finally been unveiled and it will be launched in the Turkish market soon. Since it’s a rebadged version of the Dacia Duster, it gets the same overall design, cabin and equipment, but comes with a Renault badge. The new Duster gets a lot of new tech on board, which might just make it to the India-spec version that is expected to arrive in the country later this year. Check out what on offer:

10.1-inch Infotainment Touchscreen

Renault is offering its new Duster with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from connected car tech, this screen also allows passengers to control vehicle functions like seat ventilation.

7-inch Digital Driver’s Display

The new Duster also comes with a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display. Here, apart from the drive information, you can also see the real-time power delivery of the hybrid powertrain.

Wireless Phone Charger

While you do get two type-C charging ports in the front, the new Duster also comes with a wireless phone charger in the centre console. Combine this with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and you can go completely wireless.

Ventilated Front Seats

Another convenience feature in the new Renault Duster is the ventilation function for the front seats, which can be controlled via the touchscreen infotainment system. That said, the exact number of seat cooling levels cannot be ascertained just yet.

Strong Hybrid Powertrain

The biggest addition to the Duster in terms of tech is the new strong hybrid powertrain. This powertrain gets a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a dual-motor setup. Combined, this powertrain makes 140 PS, and also offers regenerative braking to charge the battery pack.

All Wheel Drive

The new Duster also offers the option of an all-wheel-drive powertrain. This setup is available only with the mild-hybrid engine, and comes with specific modes for Snow, Sand, Mud, Off-road, and Eco. Here, the lateral lift, uphill and downhill pitch, and the power distribution to the front and rear axle can be seen on the infotainment system.

ADAS

Lastly, another big tech package comes in the form of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. The new-gen Duster comes with camera based ADAS (as we have seen on the Honda Elevate) and offers driver assistance features like lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and driver attention alert.

Expected Launch & Price

The new-gen Renault Duster can be launched in India with all these features sometime in 2025 at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Post launch, it will be a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.