All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

India-bound 7-seater Renault Duster Unveiled Globally As Dacia Bigster

Modified On Oct 09, 2024 08:01 PM By Dipan for Renault Duster 2025

  • 7.1K Views
  • Write a comment

The Bigster gets a similar design as the Duster and gets a 4x4 powertrain option as well

The 2025 Renault Duster's extended version, known as the Dacia Bigster, has been unveiled globally, and is expected to debut in India in 2025. Dacia, a subsidiary of Renault, initially previewed the Bigster as a concept in 2021 before its production-ready version was revealed today. Earlier, Renault had confirmed plans to launch the Duster in India in 2025, making it likely that the Bigster will also enter the Indian market, as the Duster's 7-seater version. Here’s an overview of what the Dacia Bigster has to offer:

Exterior

Dacia Bigster side

The Dacia Bigster's front design closely resembles that of the Dacia Duster, featuring sleek LED headlights with Y-shaped elements. One notable difference with the Duster is the absence of plastic cladding around the lower grille. The fog lights are positioned beside the bumper and it also has a silver skid plate.

From the side, the Bigster boasts up to 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, hexagonal wheel arches, and black body cladding that adds to its rugged SUV look. The turn indicators are integrated into the side mirrors, and the rear door handles are placed on the C-pillar. It also has silver roof rails and the option of a black roof.

Dacia Bigster rear

At the rear, the V-shaped LED tail lights are similar to those of the Duster. The boot door features ‘Dacia’ lettering over a carbon-fibre strip, and it gets a chunky rear bumper with a lighter-coloured skid plate. The rear has an overall flat design, and it gets an integrated rear spoiler to complete the look.

Interior, Features And Safety

Dacia Bigster interior

The Dacia Bigster features a dual-tone grey and black interior, with sustainable materials used throughout the cabin.

The dashboard is similar to the Duster's which includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen tilted toward the driver and a 10-inch digital driver's display. It also comes with a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The driver's seat is electrically adjustable, with manual lumbar support. The centre armrest includes a cooled storage compartment, charging space, and rear AC vents.

Dacia Bigster rear seats

In the second row, it gets a bench seat that can fold in a 40:20:40 ratio. All three seats have adjustable headrests, and the middle seat can fold down to serve as an armrest with cupholders.

The global model doesn't get a third row, providing 667 litres of boot space. However, the Indian version is expected to include a third row, which will reduce boot loading capacity.

For safety, the Bigster is equipped with multiple airbags, a rear parking camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 65,000 On Renault Cars This Festive Season

Powertrain Options

Dacia Bigster

The Dacia Bigster is being offered with three engine options overseas, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Name

Hybrid 155

TCe 140

TCe 130 4x4

Engine Capacity

Strong-hybrid 4-cylinder petrol (Engine capacity not revealed)

1.2 litre 3-cylinder

turbo- petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid system

1.2 litre 3-cylinder

turbo- petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid system

Power

157 PS

142 PS

132 PS

Torque

170 Nm

230 Nm

230 Nm

Transmission

TBA

6-speed manual

6-speed manual

Drivetrain*

FWD

FWD

4WD

FWD = Front-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

A petrol-LPG powered  Eco-G 140, which is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, has also been made available with the global-spec Bigster. In India, the Bigster is expected to get the same powertrain options as the 2025 Renault Duster, which are yet to be revealed. 

Expected Price And Rivals

Dacia Bigster

The 7-seater Renault Duster will carry a price premium over the 2025 Renault Duster, which is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to mid-size SUVs like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault Duster 2025

Read Full News

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2025
  • BMW X6
    BMW X6
    Rs.1.39 - 1.49 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
India-bound 7-seater Renault Duster Unveiled Globally As Dacia Bigster
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience