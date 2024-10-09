India-bound 7-seater Renault Duster Unveiled Globally As Dacia Bigster

Modified On Oct 09, 2024 08:01 PM By Dipan for Renault Duster 2025

The Bigster gets a similar design as the Duster and gets a 4x4 powertrain option as well

The 2025 Renault Duster's extended version, known as the Dacia Bigster, has been unveiled globally, and is expected to debut in India in 2025. Dacia, a subsidiary of Renault, initially previewed the Bigster as a concept in 2021 before its production-ready version was revealed today. Earlier, Renault had confirmed plans to launch the Duster in India in 2025, making it likely that the Bigster will also enter the Indian market, as the Duster's 7-seater version. Here’s an overview of what the Dacia Bigster has to offer:

Exterior

The Dacia Bigster's front design closely resembles that of the Dacia Duster, featuring sleek LED headlights with Y-shaped elements. One notable difference with the Duster is the absence of plastic cladding around the lower grille. The fog lights are positioned beside the bumper and it also has a silver skid plate.

From the side, the Bigster boasts up to 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, hexagonal wheel arches, and black body cladding that adds to its rugged SUV look. The turn indicators are integrated into the side mirrors, and the rear door handles are placed on the C-pillar. It also has silver roof rails and the option of a black roof.

At the rear, the V-shaped LED tail lights are similar to those of the Duster. The boot door features ‘Dacia’ lettering over a carbon-fibre strip, and it gets a chunky rear bumper with a lighter-coloured skid plate. The rear has an overall flat design, and it gets an integrated rear spoiler to complete the look.

Interior, Features And Safety

The Dacia Bigster features a dual-tone grey and black interior, with sustainable materials used throughout the cabin.

The dashboard is similar to the Duster's which includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen tilted toward the driver and a 10-inch digital driver's display. It also comes with a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The driver's seat is electrically adjustable, with manual lumbar support. The centre armrest includes a cooled storage compartment, charging space, and rear AC vents.

In the second row, it gets a bench seat that can fold in a 40:20:40 ratio. All three seats have adjustable headrests, and the middle seat can fold down to serve as an armrest with cupholders.

The global model doesn't get a third row, providing 667 litres of boot space. However, the Indian version is expected to include a third row, which will reduce boot loading capacity.

For safety, the Bigster is equipped with multiple airbags, a rear parking camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Dacia Bigster is being offered with three engine options overseas, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Name Hybrid 155 TCe 140 TCe 130 4x4 Engine Capacity Strong-hybrid 4-cylinder petrol (Engine capacity not revealed) 1.2 litre 3-cylinder turbo- petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid system 1.2 litre 3-cylinder turbo- petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid system Power 157 PS 142 PS 132 PS Torque 170 Nm 230 Nm 230 Nm Transmission TBA 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Drivetrain* FWD FWD 4WD

FWD = Front-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

A petrol-LPG powered Eco-G 140, which is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, has also been made available with the global-spec Bigster. In India, the Bigster is expected to get the same powertrain options as the 2025 Renault Duster, which are yet to be revealed.

Expected Price And Rivals

The 7-seater Renault Duster will carry a price premium over the 2025 Renault Duster, which is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to mid-size SUVs like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.

