Upcoming Renault And Nissan Cars To Keep An Eye Out For In 2025

Both brands are expected to reintroduce their previously offered compact SUV nameplates in our market, with Nissan also likely to launch a flagship SUV offering in 2025

Renault and Nissan have been among the few carmakers that have not introduced any fresh offerings to our market in recent years. But that is likely to change soon given the expected return of two of their popular SUV nameplates sometime in 2025. Keeping this in mind, here are all the upcoming Renault and Nissan cars expected to be launched in India in 2025.

New Renault Duster

Expected Launch: Mid-2025

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

In March 2024, Renault teased its upcoming compact SUV, hinting at the possible comeback of the Duster on our shores. It is already sold in international markets under the 'Dacia' badge, which is a sister brand of Renault. The upcoming Duster is expected to feature a fresh design, a completely revamped cabin, and new hybrid powertrain options that will renew its rivalry in the segment, especially with the likes of the Hyundai Creta.

Renault Bigster

Expected Launch: Mid-2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Duster is also offered globally in a 7-seater configuration under the Dacia Bigster nameplate. Apart from its larger size, the Bigster features a similar design, interior, and even the same powertrain options in international markets. Renault is expected to bring the Bigster to our market, likely with the same name, shortly after the launch of the 5-seater Duster in India.

Model Year Updates To Current Renault Lineup

Expected Launch: To be announced

Expected Price Kwid: Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Price Kiger: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Price Triber: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

The French carmaker is also expected to update its existing lineup, including the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber, in 2025. These updates are likely to include a few cosmetic tweaks and new features while retaining the current engine options. Both the Kwid and Triber are offered with a single 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, although with different power outputs.

The Kwid's 1-litre petrol unit delivers 68 PS and 91 Nm, paired either with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, while the Triber's engine produces 72 PS and 96 Nm, offered with similar transmission options. The Kiger is available with a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine in addition to a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated unit. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual as standard, along with a 5-speed AMT for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged powertrain.

Also Read: Check Out All The Cars Expected To Launch In India In 2025

New Nissan Terrano

Expected Launch: Mid-2025

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Alongside Renault, Nissan also teased its upcoming compact SUV, which could possibly mean a comeback for the Terrano brand in India. Apart from subtle styling differences inside and out, the overall design and cabin layout of the Terrano is expected to be similar to the upcoming Duster. It will also likely share the same powertrain options, platform, and other components.

Nissan Terrano 7-seater

Expected Launch: Mid-2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Since the Bigster is likely to be introduced in India, we also expect the Terrano to be offered in a 3-row version. It will have a design and interior similar to its 5-seat counterpart, and will also be powered by the same engine options. Upon launch, both the Bigster and the Terrano 7-seater will rival other 3-row SUVs such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

2025 Nissan Patrol

Expected Launch: October 2025

Expected Price: Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom)

Nissan is also expected to bring its flagship SUV, the Patrol, to India. It will likely be offered as a completely built-up unit (CBU), commanding a price of around Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom). The Patrol is available with 3.5-litre and 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine options in international markets, although the engine option for the India-spec model is yet to be known.

Model Year Updates To Nissan Magnite

Expected Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Magnite, which received a facelift recently, might get a few minor updates in 2025. It showcases minor styling tweaks on the exterior, while its interior is finished in a new black and orange theme while maintaining the overall layout. The 2025 Magnite is offered with the same engine options as before, including a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 100 PS turbocharged petrol option.

Share your thoughts in the comments below on how long you have been waiting for the Renault and Nissan compact SUVs to make their comeback.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.