Modified On May 17, 2024 11:26 AM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The 3XO has arrived with a host of segment-leading features to take on one of the most popular models in the segment, the Venue

The launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO has created quite a buzz in the sub-4m SUV segment. While Mahindra claims that it has enough to compete with the segment above, how does it plan to fight for the throne against the likes of the Hyundai Venue? Here are some of the key aspects of the XUV 3XO that give it an edge over Hyundai’s second highest-selling model in the country:

Better Powertrain

The Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Hyundai Venue come in three engine configurations. The specifications are as follows:

Specifications Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Engine 1.2-litre (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 130 PS 112 PS 117 PS 120 PS 83 PS 116 PS Torque 230 Nm 200 Nm 300 Nm 172 Nm 115 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AMT 6MT, 7DCT 5MT 6MT

We can see that the XUV 3XO definitively aces the Venue when it comes to performance figures.

Also Check Out: 7 Advantages Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers Over The Kia Sonet

Dual-Zone AC

This premium feature has been carried forward from the pre-facelift XUV300 to the new XUV 3XO. While this feature is a common sight in the compact SUV segment nowadays, Mahindra is the only automaker to provide it in the sub-4m segment.

Panoramic Sunroof

A sunroof is considered a must-have feature for cars in the Indian automotive landscape. While all the cars in the sub-4m segment get a sunroof, the XUV 3XO goes a step further and offers a panoramic sunroof, which gives it an edge over the Venue.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

Technology that was previously limited to luxury segments has become increasingly accessible with mass-market offerings. One such example is the digital driver’s display, which can now be found in the sub-4m SUV segment as well. While not the first, the XUV 3XO also comes with a 10.25-inch display while the Hyundai Venue still has a semi-digital instrument cluster only.

360-Degree Camera

Even though both sub-4m SUVs come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets the benefit of a 360-degree camera over the Hyundai Venue. This feature is handy in India’s cramped traffic and parking environments, to minimise the risks of accidental dings and scratches.

Also Check Out: 7 Advantages Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers Over The Tata Nexon

Bigger Infotainment System

The Hyundai Venue, even after its 2022 facelift, still comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with connected car tech features. In comparison, the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a 10.25-inch unit and hence bags another point advantage. Moreover, the Venue does not feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both of which are present in the XUV 3XO.

Electronic Parking Brake

A mechanical parking brake does the job pretty well, it can be replaced with an electronic parking brake for a more premium cabin design and user experience. As such, this is another advantage the XUV 3XO offers over the Venue. Such a handbrake can be engaged and disengaged at the touch of a button, which is also easier to use for some drivers than the conventional parking brake lever.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, being the newer car, excels in the battle of features with the Hyundai Venue. However, it is expected that the Venue will get a generation update next year which could address many of the missing or outdated features mentioned above.

In terms of prices, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is currently listed at introductory rates from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh, while the Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.48 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Would you pick the Mahindra over the Hyundai sub-4m SUV based on the reasons listed above, or not? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More on : XUV 3XO AMT