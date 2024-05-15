7 Advantages Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers Over The Tata Nexon

Modified On May 15, 2024 06:18 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra 3XO has an edge over the Nexon in terms of safety and powertrains

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was recently launched as the facelifted version of the XUV300, featuring a fresh design along with added features and enhanced safety. The XUV 3XO is a direct rival to the Tata Nexon, which is also a feature-loaded offering in the segment. However, the XUV 3XO has the following advantages over the Nexon:

Panoramic Sunroof

The first feature advantage the XUV 3XO offers over the Nexon is the panoramic sunroof, which has become one of the most desirable features in India in recent years. The XUV 3XO is also the first subcompact SUV in India to include this feature. The Nexon, on the other hand, only comes with a single-pane sunroof.

Dual-zone AC

Mahindra also offers the XUV 3XO with dual-zone climate control, another feature not currently available in any other subcompact SUV, including the Nexon. The dual-zone AC in the XUV 3XO allows front seat passengers to set different temperatures for their own zones in the front part of the cabin. Both models do get rear AC vents though.

ADAS

One of the major safety advantages the XUV 3XO has over the Nexon is in the form of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The XUV 3XO is the first subcompact SUV in the segment to come with level 2 ADAS, which includes features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

Electronic Parking Brake

The XUV 3XO also gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, while the Nexon comes with a mechanical parking brake lever. The electronic parking brake doesn’t require any physical effort and is easier to apply, while also improving the aesthetics of the central console tunnel by getting rid of the large manual lever for the parking brake.

All-Wheel Disc Brakes

For better braking and safety, the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with all-wheel disc brakes. The Tata Nexon on other hand only comes with front wheel disc brakes.

Bigger 17-inch Alloy Wheels

The XUV 3XO, like the XUV300 before it, comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Nexon comes with smaller 16-inch alloy wheels. However, the tyre width on both subcompact SUVs remains the same, i.e, 215 mm.

More Powerful Engine Options

The XUV 3XO comes with two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine options, while the Nexon comes with a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Specifications Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS 120 PS 115 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AMT 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 6DCT 6MT, 6AMT

Mahindra XUV 3XO has two versions of the turbo-petrol engine, with the second one featuring direct injection being more powerful than the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine. All petrol and diesel engines offered with the XUV 3XO offer a higher torque output than those of the Nexon.

Prices

Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

The Nexon is relatively priced higher than the XUV 3XO. Both of these SUVs also take on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

