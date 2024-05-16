Modified On May 16, 2024 12:31 PM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The 3XO has arrived with a host of segment-leading features to take on one of the most feature-loaded models in the segment - the Sonet

The recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO has been the talk of the town since its launch. It gets a revised design and segment-first features which Mahindra claims are enough to fight for a high share of the sub-4m SUV segment. Among its rivals is another 2024 debutant with its share of the segment's first features - the Kia Sonet facelift. Here are some of the key aspects of the XUV 3XO that give it an edge over the entry-level Kia offering in India:

Segment-best performance

Both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Kia Sonet have three engine options to choose from. Both SUVs feature a nat-asp petrol engine, a turbo petrol unit, and a diesel mill. The specifications are as follows:

Specifications Mahindra XUV 3X0 Kia Sonet Engine 1.2-litre (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 130 PS 112 PS 117 PS 120 PS 83 PS 116 PS Torque 230 Nm 200 Nm 300 Nm 172 Nm 115 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AMT 6iMT, 7DCT 5MT 6MT, 6iMT, 6AT

We can see that the XUV 3XO has an upper hand when it comes to performance.

Panoramic sunroof

We know variants with a sunroof account for a high percentage of sales these days, and a panoramic sunroof is even more desirable. But the XUV 3XO is the first to offer it in the sub-4m SUV segment, while others like the Kia Sonet simply offer a single-pane sunroof.

Other premium elements around the cabin of the 3XO include the soft-touch materials, which are not as present in the cabin of the Sonet.

Dual-zone AC

Another point goes to the Mahindra XUV 3XO for its dual-zone climate control which was present even on the pre-facelift XUV300. While this feature is becoming increasingly common in the segment above with compact SUVs, the Mahindra is the only one to offer it in the sub-4m SUV space. However, the Sonet has skipped this feature even with its thorough facelift.

Electronic parking brake

Now, a mechanical handbrake does its job pretty well, but it’s certainly not something you’ll find in models aiming for a premium cabin look. So, the XUV 3XO offers an electronic parking brake instead which is also easier to use for some as it does not require physical efforts to engage and release the mechanism. It also makes the centre console look cleaner as the handbrake lever is replaced with a button to engage or disengage it.

Adaptive cruise control

Hyundai was the first to offer advanced driver assistance systems in the sub-4m SUV segment with the Venue, and the safety features were then added to the facelifted Kia Sonet as well. Mahindra took it a step further by not only introducing ADAS to its entry-level SUV, the XUV 3XO, but also adding adaptive cruise control to the feature suite. This feature helps it maintain a safe distance with the car in front even when cruise control is active. This means the SUV slows down if the lead car does, and picks the pace up again if the distance increases.

Even at introductory prices, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is pricey at the top end, and those are the variants that will give you most of the advantages over the Kia Sonet that have been mentioned in this story. For reference, the 3XO is priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh while the Sonet is listed between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.75 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). What will you pick? Tell us in the comments below.

