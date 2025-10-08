6-Seater Variants Of Kia Carens Clavis Now More Affordable, Mid-spec Variants Introduced From Rs 16.28 Lakh

Earlier, if you wanted a 6-seater Carens Clavis, you’d have no other choice but to pick the top-spec HTX Plus variant

Kia India has made the 6-seater variants of the Carens Clavis much more accessible by offering them in mid-spec variants. It can now be had from the mid-spec HTK Plus variant, priced from Rs 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the Carens Clavis 6-seater was offered only in the top-spec HTX Plus variant. In addition to that, Kia has also introduced a new higher-end HTX (O) variant, making bells and whistles more accessible to customers.

Before getting into the details, let’s talk about price:

Kia Carens Clavis 6-Seater: Which Variant Is It Available With And Price?

Previously, if you wanted the Kia Carens Clavis with captain seats for the middle row, you had no other choice but to opt for the top-spec HTX Plus variant that comes with a sole turbo-petrol engine. Now, Kia is offering this in the HTK Plus, HTK Plus (O) and HTX (O) variants. Even better is the fact that the HTK Plus 6-seater variant can be specced with the diesel engine, so that customers picking up a diesel-powered Carens don’t miss out.

Here’s a look at the price:

New 6-seater Variants Ex-showroom Price HTK Plus Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 16.28 lakh HTK Plus Diesel AT Rs 17.34 lakh HTK Plus (O) Turbo-petrol DCT (New Variant) Rs 17.05 lakh HTX (O) Turbo-petrol DCT (New Variant) Rs 19.27 lakh (Both 6- and 7-seater)

Note: Kia offers both the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Carens Clavis at the same price.

If you fancy taking a closer look at how a mid-spec Carens Clavis looks, check out our in-depth gallery of the Kia Carens Clavis HTK Plus.

Kia Carens Clavis: New HTX (O) Variant Introduced

This variant of the Carens Clavis is positioned between the HTX and HTX Plus variants. It is offered only with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. If you want to know the claimed fuel efficiency figures of the turbo-petrol engine, check out this report.

The HTX (O) makes features such as the 8-speaker Bose sound system and remote engine start more accessible (previously limited to HTX Plus). In addition to that, you get all the equipment from the HTX, such as the dual 12.25-inch screens (one for the touchscreen infotainment and the other for the digital driver’s display), automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Kia Carens Clavis: Powertrain Options

Kia offers the Carens Clavis with three engine options, detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Parameters 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power (PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT^

*DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission

^AT - Torque Converter

Kia Carens Clavis: Price And Rivals

Full prices of the Kia Carens Clavis range from Rs 11.08 lakh and go up to Rs 20.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Following the GST rate cuts, most Kia Cars have now become affordable, and you can check how much benefits are passed to the Carens Clavis here.

The Kia Carens Clavis locks horns with the Maruti Ertiga / XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta and can be considered as a more affordable option to the Toyota Innova Hycross.