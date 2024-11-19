Skoda Kylaq vs Maruti Brezza: Specifications Compared

The Kylaq is the most recent sub-4m SUV in India while the current-spec Maruti Brezza has been on sale since 2022. We find out which is the better subcompact SUV

The Skoda Kylaq was introduced recently as the Czech carmaker’s most affordable SUV in India. This sub-4m Skoda offering directly rivals the Maruti Brezza, which is usually seen topping the sales charts in its segment. But how well does the Skoda SUV compete against one of the segment leaders? Let us check it out.

Price

Skoda Kylaq Maruti Brezza From Rs 7.98 lakh (introductory) Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

While only the starting price of the Kylaq has been revealed, it is Rs 36,000 more affordable than the Maruti Brezza’s entry-level variant’s price. Skoda will announce the full variant-wise prices of the Kylaq on December 2.

Dimensions

Dimensions Skoda Kylaq Maruti Brezza Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1783 mm 1790 mm (-7 mm) Height 1619 mm 1685 mm (-66 mm) Wheelbase 2566 mm 2500 mm +66 mm Boot Space 446 litres 328 litres +118 litres

The length of the two sub-4m SUVs is the same and the width is similar as well. That said, the height of the Brezza is 66 mm more than the Kylaq, meaning it will easily fit taller passengers, especially in the second row. On the other hand, the Kylaq has a longer wheelbase, which can translate to a roomier cabin than its Maruti rival. The Kylaq also has a 118-litre larger boot space, but this boot figure is counted till the roof and not till the parcel tray.

Engine And Transmission

Model Skoda Kylaq Maruti Brezza Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre N/A petrol+CNG Power 115 PS 103 PS 88 PS Torque 178 Nm 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 5-speed MT

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

One stark difference you can find between the powertrain options is that the Kylaq gets a turbo-petrol option while the Brezza gets a naturally aspirated engine and a CNG option. Notably, the turbo-petrol engine of the Kylaq is the most powerful option in this comparison. Both the Kylaq and Brezza have both manual and automatic transmission options, but the Brezza CNG comes with only the manual gearbox.

Key Features

Features Skoda Kylaq Maruti Brezza Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna Interior Dual-tone black and beige dashboard

Leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and armrest

60:40 split folding rear seats

Ambient lighting All-black cabin theme with brown inserts

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

60:40 split folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for all seats

Rear parcel tray

Ambient lighting Comfort and Convenience 8-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

6-way powered front seats

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Single-pane sunroof

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto up/down driver’s power window

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Paddle shifters (AT only) Analogue instrument cluster with coloured MID (multi-information display)

Heads up display

Push-button start/stop

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Cruise control

Single-pane sunroof

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Cooled glove box

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless entry

Power window with driver-side one-touch up/down

Paddle shifters (AT only) Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system

Connected car technology 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Brake disc wiping Up to 6 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

All-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The exterior features are almost identical on both the sub-4m SUVs, with common features including all-LED projector headlights, LED DRLs and LED tail lights. What is different, though, is that the Kylaq gets bigger 17-inch alloy wheels while the Brezza comes with front fog lamps.

The Kylaq has a dual-tone black and beige cabin and full leatherette seat upholstery that looks more upmarket than the Brezza’s all-black cabin and semi-leatherette seats. Other than this, both SUVs share similarities like leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, front and rear armrests and ambient lighting.

Premium features like an 8-inch digital driver’s display and powered and ventilated front seats are offered with the Kylaq. The Brezza, however, has a heads-up display which is not offered by the Skoda rival. Common features include a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger and paddle shifters (with AT only).

A bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen is being provided with the Kylaq, but the rest features including a six-speaker sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech are common to both SUVs.

While the Skoda Kylaq features six airbags as standard equipment, the Brezza gets it in its fully loaded ZXi Plus variant. What the Brezza gets, on the other hand, is a 360-degree camera setup in comparison to a rear parking camera offered with the Kylaq. The Maruti SUV also has disc brakes on all wheels, while the Kylaq gets disc brakes on only the front wheels, but has an additional brake disc wiping feature.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it is clear that the Skoda Kylaq is a more premium offering on paper with a more potent powertrain and an upmarket interior. It is also loaded with many premium features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen and an all-digital driver’s display. It also has a bigger wheelbase and a larger boot area than the Brezza, meaning that it can accommodate more luggage while also seating passengers comfortably, especially at the rear. While the variant-wise pricing is yet to be revealed, the base variant undercuts the Brezza by a fair margin.

On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza has been the segment leader for a long time now and for obvious reasons. First, it gets a CNG option which is the most frugal CNG option in the segment. The petrol engine too has a decent power and fetches a good fuel economy. The above tables also suggest that the feature suite is similar to the Kylaq and is not that big of a dealbreaker. Notably, it gets a 360-degree camera and a heads-up display, both of which are not even offered with the Kylaq. Another main reason is the affordability factor of any Maruti car compared to a German marque, and the wide sales and service network of the Indian brand that make it a preferred choice among buyers.

Overall, if you want to have an enthusiastic driving experience while also not majorly compromising on the features, you can go with the Skoda Kylaq. It also has a larger boot space meaning it can haul more luggage for your weekend getaways. On the other hand, if you want an SUV with a plaint ride quality which is comfortable on all types of roads, the Maruti Brezza should be your choice. Moreover, if it is a CNG car that you want, the Brezza CNG is your only pick.

What will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

